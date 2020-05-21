Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, Dane County sheriff’s deputies responded to an unresponsive female in the bathroom of a gas station at 4112 Milwaukee St. in the Town of Blooming Grove.
The 28-year-old woman from Madison was revived with one dose of Narcan and transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Help is available for those struggling with addiction. For more information, visit https://safercommunity.net/parent-addiction-network-home.
