The Friends of the Monona Senior Center summer concert series is planned to be held as usual in June, July and August.
The free concert series in Winnequah Park is set to begin Monday, June 22, with music by the JB3’s. Food carts will be offering quick meals, and the Friends of the Monona Senior Center will sell bottled water and popcorn.
Also performing will be Monona-based groups Mark Croft Band on Monday, July 13; Carl Davick and Friends on Tuesday, July 28; and Lynda & the Zeros on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Following tradition, the Aug. 4 show will coincide with Monona’s National Night Out, which features demonstrations by and interactions with Monona Police and Fire departments, free food and ice cream samples, and photo ops with Bucky Badger.
As in previous years, food and retail carts will be available from 5-7:30 p.m., with music starting at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.