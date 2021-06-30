Jeff Schreiner retires after 22 years as Monona Grove's Athletic Director

After a 27 year career, nearly a dozen state championship wins and a legacy of program-building, athletic director Jeff Schreiner is stepping away from a job he loves.
“It’s long days, long hours, it’s emotional, it’s challenging, it’s all of that,” Schreiner said. But “if you choose the right passion...and you really enjoy it, it really isn’t work.”
Schreiner will step down as Monona Grove’s athletic/activities director on June 30. He plans to retire and relocate to North Carolina with his wife.
Although Schreiner spent 22 years of his career in the Monona Grove School District, he’s also spent time all around the United States. Schreiner started off at North Dakota State where he was a student, a graduate assistant and then became the assistant basketball coach. Schreiner then moved further west, teaching physical education and coaching high school basketball in Oregon.
After moving to Madison with his wife, Schreiner took jobs in McFarland as the interim assistant principal, physical education teacher and athletic director. Once the Monona Grove athletic/activities director position opened up, Schreiner jumped at the chance.
“The administrative title on that intrigued me enough to make the move from McFarland over to here,” said Schreiner.
Coming into Monona Grove, Schreiner got to witness instant success as the girls soccer team won back-to-back-to-back state championships from 2001 to 2003. The Monona Grove boys swim team won five state championships in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
“I’ve been real fortunate in the 22 years at Monona Grove that all of our teams have done real well and they’ll go deep into the tournament,” said Schreiner. “We’ve won some state tournaments, and made it to the state game.”
The Monona Grove football team also won the state championship in 2013, a fond memory for Schreiner because rode the bus with the students to the game.
“That was pretty cool in itself to ride up to Camp Randall, but the ride home was even more memorable,” said Schreiner.
Although basketball is important to Schreiner, he’s enjoyed witnessing all the sporting events that high school offers.
“You fall in love with the passion in terms of all athletics,” Schreiner said. “tennis, golf and cross country to more of the impact sports on a Friday night, or your big games in the winter sports... it’s just the nucleus of all of our sports that made it all a memory.”
As athletic director, Schreiner has developed many relationships with coaches, and has helped develop how they work with Monona Grove’s student athletes.
“When Jeff hired me as the head varsity girls basketball coach, I had no varsity coaching experience. I had only coached at the freshman and JV levels prior, so there was a steep learning curve, and Jeff helped me build a really solid foundation for how to properly run a program,” said Monona Grove girls basketball head coach Tyler Kuehl.
“I started learning these foundational principles even before I was hired, actually as a part of the interview. Jeff gave us the assignment to create a comprehensive K-12 plan for our program as a part of that interview,” said Kuehl. “That was an invaluable experience, and he continued to foster that type of vision and planning throughout my work with him.”
Even though Kuehl did not have any prior experience coaching varsity, Schreiner gave him the freedom to make decisions on his own.
“Jeff has helped me in a lot of ways, but most importantly in giving me the freedom to do what I think is right and supporting the difficult decisions I’ve made,” said Kuehl. “As athletic director and my boss, he would have had every right to make unilateral decisions, but he always trusted me, which empowered me and helped me grow as a coach.”
Schreiner speaks highly of the relationships he’s developed with coaches, stating that it goes farther than championships.
“I’ve been real fortunate enough to have good coaches in our programs, and have real good relationships with them in just that it becomes more than the game, and so it’s not only about state championships, it’s about what our coaches are doing with their student athletes,” said Schreiner.
As athletic director, Schreiner said he will miss interacting with students the most. And even though Schreiner had been on the job for 22 years, he says it never felt like work.