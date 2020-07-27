Despite the summer heat and humidity, Jacob Frederickson continues to shoot low scores on the Wisconsin Junior PGA Tour.
The Monona Grove High School junior and Cottage Grove resident tied for third at the July 24 Summer Scramble at the Old Hickory Country Club in Beaver Dam.
Frederickson and his playing partner, Jack Glaspy, had seven birdies, eight pars and three bogeys to shoot a 4-under par 68. The duo was just one stroke behind second-place Nathan Teama of Cedarburg and his partner, Evan Clausing. Travis Bentley of Pewaukee and Quinn Berglin won the event with a 10-under par, 62.
The July 21 tour event at the Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton saw Frederickson finish in a tie for sixth with a 3-over par 74. He had 10 pars, three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey to finish tied with Keegan Farmer of Iron Ridge. Middleton’s Alex Weiss took first with a 2-under par, 69.
Frederickson also played in the July 23 Par 3 championship at the Sand Valley golf facility in Nekoosa and ended up tied for ninth with a 1-over par, 52. He had five birdies, six pars and six bogeys. Davis Rens of Marshfield and Aiden Cudney of Appleton tied for first with a 1-under par, 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.