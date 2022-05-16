Monona Grove softball defeated in Badger-East Championship game, defeats Waunakee; loses to Oregon

In a rematch against Beaver Dam from two weeks ago, the Silver Eagles lost 9-2 in extra innings in the Badger-East Conference Championship game on Friday, May 13.
Beaver Dam is “a very disciplined team at the plate. They battled off a lot of pitches, so give credit to some of their bats as well,” said Monona Grove co-coach Chris Uschan.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, senior Paige Hanson reached on an error, which scored senior Harper Mayfield.
“She’s (Hanson) really leveled up her plate appearances. She’s focused on pitch selection and being disciplined on what she wants to go after and not go after,” said Uschan.
Beaver Dam tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the sixth after Carlee Lapen hit a solo home run. In the top of the seventh, Beaver Dam scored on an error to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh.
With two outs in the seventh, freshman Cathryn Zegadlo walked to reach base for senior Karlie McKenzie.
“Every batter at the plate was the tying run and that’s the way we looked at it. All we thought about was a base hit, and we can score with her (Zegadlo) wheels,” said Uschan.
Down to the final strike in the at-bat, McKenzie hit a double which scored Zegadlo to tie the game at 2-2 and force extra innings.
In the top of the eighth, Beaver Dam hit a two-run single and would then score five more runs to take a commanding 9-2 lead. A single by senior Harper Mayfield would be the only hit for MG in the bottom of the frame, and Beaver Dam took the 2022 conference title with the 9-2 victory.
Monona Grove is 16-4 on the year.
Beaver Dam 9, Monona Grove 2
Beaver Dam 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 7 — 9 4 3
Monona Grove 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2 6 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (L; 8-4-9-7-10-12); BD: Czarnecki (3-2-0-0-2-3), Edwards (W; 5-4-2-0-5-2).
Leading hitters — MG: Mayfield 2x4, Hackel 2x4, McKenzie 2B; BD: Lapen HR, Fakes 2x5 (2B), Halfman 1x2.
Oregon 5, Monona Grove 4
Looking to close out Oregon on Wednesday, May 11, the Silver Eagles entered the top of the seventh inning with a 4-1 lead.
However, the Panthers rallied with four runs and Monona Grove fell 5-4.
Oregon scored runs on a hit-by-pitch, a ground-out and two walks. In the bottom of the seventh, junior Dani Lucey reached third base with one out as the potential tying run. However, back-to-back strike-outs ended the Monona Grove rally.
The Silver Eagles scored four runs in the fifth off an error, a fielder’s choice and Lucey stealing home. Lucey scored junior Liz Priebusch on an RBI single earlier in the inning.
Oregon 5, Monona Grove 4
Oregon 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 — 5 5 3
MG 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 — 4 5 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (L; 6.2-5-5-4-11-7), Ritzema (0.1-0-0-0-0-0), O: Crowe (6-5-4-2-5-1), Zych (SV; 1-0-0-0-3-1).
Leading hitters — MG: Mayfield 2x4 (2B), Lucey 2x4, Lee 1x4, Hackel 1x3; O: Crowe 2x2 (2B), Davis 2x4, Etienne 1x3.
Monona Grove 13, Waunakee 2
The Monona Grove softball team earned a 13-2 win over Waunakee on Tuesday, May 10.
Senior Paige Hanson went four-for-four with four RBIs and a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Senior Emma Lee scored twice and drove in two runs, while senior Harper Mayfield went three-for-four, scoring three runs.
Junior Lindsey Ritzema and sophomore Jeneya Perez both recorded two RBIs. Ritzema earned the win in the circle, pitching five innings with two strike-outs.
Monona Grove 13, Waunakee 2
Waunakee 0 0 2 0 0 0 X — 2 8 3
Monona Grove 3 3 0 2 3 2 — 13 16 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Ritzema (W; 5-7-2-1-2-1), Perez (1-1-0-0-1-1); W: Thole (L; 5-16-13-11-5-3).
Leading hitters — MG: Hanson 4x4 (HR), Lucey 2x4, Mayfield 3x4 (2 2B), Babinchak 2x3; W: Fueger 2x3, Ripp 2B, Paul 1x2.