Local leaders share economic development updates

Local government, school district and business officials in Monona say they’re making strides on economic development fronts, sharing updates at roundtable last week.
The Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA) hosted a quarterly economic development, government and education roundtable on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
The event featured updates from U.S. Representative Mark Pocan, State Senator Melissa Agard, Dane County Supervisor Sarah Smith, Monona Mayor Mary O’Connor, Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson, and other city officials.
Mayoral update
O’Connor shared that the city of Monona is gearing up for a Spring election and continuing equity efforts with the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership.
The city also is working toward studying the financial feasibility of keeping the San Damiano property on Monona Drive as a pubic asset. The city is in the process of seeking a consultant to study that, with a potential start date eyed for July.
The San Damiano steering committee continues to fundraise for a planning process to determine the future use of the site, and to offset the cost for the city. The committee recently received a $25,000 grant, and has received regular fundraising donations during the winter.
The city of Monona closed on purchasing the former friary in June. The
Another project the city is moving forward on in 2022, O’Connor said, is a potential public safety building. The city has contracted with FMG Architects, a firm with offices in Chicago, St. Louis, Milwaukee and Austin, to study the feasibility of the project ahead of contracting official design work. The city also plans on creating a building committee sometime this year.
Housing developments
City Administrator Bryan Gadow told the roundtable that Monona is seeing movement on four different housing projects in the city, at various stages of approval process.
Several of these projects, Gadow said, are set to return to the Monona Plan Commission for further discussion and approval steps in March.
The four housing projects include some form of retail space embedded, and some will offer affordable housing rates.
The city approved in December a general development plan for a housing development on the former Whitehorse properties site, which will include 75 units of housing, a majority of which will be offered at affordable housing rates.
The city also is seeing a potential housing development on Monona Drive and Dean Avenue. Plans for that development, known as “The Bloom,” include two separate apartment buildings, about 90 total units, with commercial space located on the ground floor, and a set of 7 townhouses also located on the site..
Also in the works, Gadow said, is a potential housing development at the former Monona Garden site on W. Broadway, which would include nearly 30 residential units, 17 additional live/work units where the proprietor of a business on the ground floor could potentially live above their business.
And, plans are evolving for a potential four-story apartment building, with nearly 200 units and ground floor retail, at the former Village Lanes site on Owen Road.
Superintendent updates
Dan Olson, the Superintendent of the Monona Grove School District, shared that the district is continuing to deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, experiencing high case rates in January and substitute teacher shortages. Olson said that the district “appears to have weathered the storm,” of the recent surge, seeing better attendance rates in February so far.
Olson said that from a financial standpoint, the district saw a lower tax rate for residents than projections, and a lower impact of a recent facilities referendum on taxpayers than expected. While the district is still dealing with the budgetary impacts of a recent freeze in state aid in the biennial budget, the district is coping in the short-term.
Monona Grove High School is also set to have the largest solar array on any k-12 school in the state, Olson added. Construction on that project is expected to begin this spring.
And, the district is planning to begin its strategic planning process this spring.
Local business update
Devin Renner of the Monona East Side Business Alliance shared that several local efforts are underway to support the business climate in Monona, including a campaign to encourage ice fishing in the area, and efforts focused on tourism.
Government leader update
Local leaders in the county, state and federal governments say that they’re seeing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and working toward several projects.
U.S. Representative Mark Pocan shared that legislation to address inflation, supply chain issues and infrastructure needs are progressing, offering large infusions of federal funds into the state of Wisconsin.
Dane County Supervisor Sarah Smith, who represents the city of Monona, says the county is continuing with its public health orders in the near future, and has completed its redistricting process.
Smith said the county has allocated funding to address homelessness locally, and increase affordable housing options. Other initiatives in the works right now are increased funding for forestry services, a Monona Bay watershed study, park accessibility projects, and $15 million in small business grants through Dane Buy Local, which has 69 Monona applicants participating.
State Senator Melissa Agard spoke of the challenges of the redistricting process on the state level, but shared that two recent state bills were signed into law, creating tracking systems for rape kits to support sexual assault survivors.