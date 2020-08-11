The Sisters of Mary Morning Star have enjoyed a successful five years in Monona, so much so they added a second story to their convent in 2018 and are now planning to build a chapel and bell tower.
Members of the Monona Plan Commission approved the plan Monday, Aug. 10.
Sister Mary Thomas said they are receiving more guests for prayers and services in the convent building and would like to build a larger and more dignified prayer space to accommodate this.
“We are urgently in need of this chapel to have a more spacious and dignified worship space,” Sister Mary Thomas wrote in her application letter. “Our current prayer room is a 15-foot by 25-foot renovated living room. We often have guests on retreat (in our recently completed guesthouse) and students from UW-Madison joining us for prayer.”
Most of the time, the chapel would be used for internal services, but said a larger gathering of about 50 people would happen four or five times a year.
The chapel will be a one-story, 1,681-square-foot addition on the south side of the convent.
Architect David Ferch said the intent is for the addition to look more distinctly like a chapel while maintaining some architectural consistency between the existing building and the addition.
“There will be some interior remodeling on the first floor to reconfigure a classroom and provide public toilet rooms,” Sister Mary Thomas said. “The addition and the existing convent will have a complete fire sprinkler system.”
It is anticipated construction will start in the fall and be completed by spring 2021.
The Immaculate Heart of Mary convent, 4905 Schofield St., was originally built in 1968 and has since served as a residence for nuns.
The two-story addition built in 2018 included more rooms for an expected increase in the number of residing nuns and to add ADA compliant facilities.
Public hours of operation at the convent are Mass from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., vespers and adoration from 6:15-8 p.m., and an open chapel for private personal prayer from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
