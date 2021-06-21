Monona Braves remains undefeated throughout season

In a battle of two teams in first place, the Monona Braves came out on top in an 8-4 win over the Rio Railmen on Sunday, June 20.
A 2-2 tie was broken in the bottom of the fourth with a run from Monona. The Braves added three more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth, pushing their lead to 8-2. Runs in the eighth and ninth innings were not enough for Railmen, and Monona hung on for the win.
Matt Willey had a perfect day at the plate, going three for three. Kian O’Brien and Vince Schmitz each added two hits at the plate in the win.
Monona sits in first place in the Eastern Section with a record of 5-0 on the year.
Monona 10
Cottage Grove 5
Monona kicked off the Cottage Grove Fireman’s Festival with a 10-5 victory over the Cottage Grove Fireman on Friday, June 18.
The Braves scored twice in the first inning, giving them a 2-0 lead. After Cottage Grove responded with a run in the bottom of the frame, Monona added a run in the top of the third, extending the lead to 3-1.
Cottage Grove tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning. The Fireman pulled ahead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Monona took back the lead with seven unanswered runs. A run in the sixth, two in the seventh and four in the ninth helped give the Braves a 10-5 victory.
Vince Schmitz and Kyle McHugh each had three hits for the Braves. Schmitz hit a home run. Beau Goff, Shawn Held and Mason Coyle all went two for five at the plate.
Monona 7
Portage 3
The Monona Braves picked up a 7-3 victory over the Portage Skeeters on Sunday, June 13.
With a run in the top of the first and second innings, Portage attained a 2-0 lead. Monona responded with four runs in the fourth to give the Braves a 4-2 lead.
A run by the Skeeters in the fifth cut Monona’s lead to 4-3, but two runs in the bottom of the fifth pushed the Braves up 6-3. An eighth-inning run by the Braves helped clinch the win at 7-3.
Dan Stefansky hit a home run for the Braves. Beau Goff and Vince Schmitz both went two for five, and Jordan Carlson also recorded two hits.
At the game on June 13, Monona Home Talent honored Jerry Murphy, who passed away in November at the age of 81. Murphy was the field and business manager for the team, statistician for the entire 40-team league and a member of the league’s board of directors.