Monona PD swears in non-certified officers, will put them through the academy

With the Aug. 12 swearing in of officers Julie Ribeiro and Emma Gunsolus to the Monona Police Department, Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin is fulfilling a commitment to recruit more female officers to the city’s police force.
In a June 4 interview, just three days after being sworn in as chief, Chaney Austin announced that the city “will have more women and more people of color on the Monona police force” under his watch.
Ribeiro, from Middleton, previously worked with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration and as a soldier in the Army reserves. She is also a self-defense instructor.
Gunsolus has worked as a personal fitness trainer in addition to serving for the last three years as a volunteer firefighter in her hometown of Stoughton.
Prior to the hiring of Ribeiro and Gunsolus, Officer Sara Deuman was the only female police officer for the city of Monona. Before Chaney Austin was hired in June, Deuman served as interim police chief for the department. She was the first woman to serve in that role.
“What a great day this is for the city of Monona and all of us who play a role in keeping our community safe,” Chaney Austin said at last week’s swearing in ceremony. “I’d be remiss not to highlight the fact that we have two wonderful women now who are part of our police department.”
The hiring of Ribeiro and Gunsolus is a first for the city, with both women not yet certified as law enforcement officers.
Previously, requirements for a spot on the police department in Monona included 60 college credits and graduation from the law enforcement academy. As chief, Chaney Austin has changed that.
Under Chaney Austin’s supervision, the police department will not require candidates to have already gone through the academy, but will hire them first and later guide them through the academy.
Ribeiro and Gunsolos will both be going through the law enforcement academy at Madison College before they can officially work as officers in Monona.
“This is new,” Chaney Austin said. “This is something new where we have two non-certified police officers for the city of Monona that will have to go through a 720 [hour] law enforcement academy at Madison College.”
Chaney Austin said altering those job requirements is essential in recruiting a diverse, yet also qualified, police force. He emphasized that the department is not lowering its standards, but merely tweaking them.
“Agencies across our country are facing a staffing crisis... there’s been talk about lowering standards in some of the chief circles,” he said. “That’s not acceptable, nor should we ever accept lowering any standards for what is one of the most powerful and awesome responsibilities in our society.”
Chaney Austin said he is confident that Ribeiro and Gunsolus are a reflection of the community’s needs and wants in its law enforcement officers.
“Who you hire to support, to protect, and to help matters,” the chief said. “[Ribeiro and Gunsolus] really exemplify what we’re looking for when it comes to hiring qualified and diverse officers for our city. [They] both have unique skill sets, ideas and abilities that will help make us better.”
The new officers’ first day of law enforcement training was Monday, Aug. 16. As they began their 720 hours of training at Madison College, Ribeiro and Gunsolus said they’re excited to serve in Monona.
“I definitely already feel the family environment that we have here in Monona and it’s something I’m very happy to be a part of,” Ribeiro said. “I look forward to many years to come.”
Gunsolus echoed that.
“I would just like to say a big thank you to the city for opening your arms to this new process. I know it’s new for the city, it’s new for us, and it’s new for the chief,” said Gunsolus. “Everyone has been super helpful, super encouraging, and super excited for us to take on this journey with you guys and continue keeping the city of Monona great and safe.”
Ribeiro and Gunsolus are set to graduate from Madison College’s law enforcement academy on Dec. 17.