MONONA GROVE GIRLS SWIM

Monona Grove girls swim takes first at Jefferson, defeats Waunakee

Tessa Gordon

Tessa Gordon

Sophomore Tessa Gordon competes against Fort Atkinson on Sept. 21. Gordon won events in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle and helped…

Monona Grove took home first place at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9.

In the 200-yard freestyle, junior Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.76 with freshman teammate Jordan Sarubbi (2:07.26) placing second.

Freshman Audrey Schoenherr (25.51) just beat out freshman Breleigh Ganshert (25.67) in the 50-yard freestyle. In the 100-yard freestyle, Schoenherr (1:01.94) was overtaken by sophomore Tessa Gordon (1:01.48), who won the event. Gordon also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.85.

Ganshert won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.13. Freshman Brynn Jondle won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:40.97.

The 200-yard freestyle relay was taken (1:43.46) by Ganshert, Gordon, Schoenherr and Heilman. The 400-yard freestyle team of Ganshert, Jondle, sophomore Kelley Ryan and Schoenherr placed first with a time of 3:54.49.

Team scores: Monona Grove 543, Elkhorn 440, River Valley/Richland Center 424, Jefferson/Cambridge 410.

Monona Grove 89

Waunakee 81

Monona Grove snuck past Waunakee with an 89-81 victory on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Junior Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes and 1.61 seconds. Heilman (1:02.59) finished in second and sophomore Tessa Gordon (1:03.22) took third in the 100-yard backstroke.

In the 200-yard individual medley, freshman Brynn Jondle (2:17.92) took first place.

Freshman Audrey Schoenherr (1:01.19) won the 100-yard butterfly. Schoenherr (25.98) took second in the 50-yard freestyle with Grace Blitz (25.48) of Waunakee winning the event.

With a time of 57.11, freshman Breleigh Ganshert won the 100-yard freestyle.

Heilman, Jondle, Gordon and freshman Jordan Sarubbi took second in the 400-yard with a time of 3:50.37, missing out on first place by under two seconds. In the 100-yard breaststroke, sophomore Macy Ganshert (1:15.86) took second and sophomore Kiarra Kahl (1:15.98) finished in third.

In the 500-yard freestyle, freshman Audrey Garrett (5:39.92) took second, Jondle (5:42.04) ended in third and sophomore Kelley Ryan (6:01.27) finished in fourth.

