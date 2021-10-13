Monona Grove girls swim takes first at Jefferson, defeats Waunakee

Sophomore Tessa Gordon competes against Fort Atkinson on Sept. 21. Gordon won events in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard freestyle and helped…
Monona Grove took home first place at the Jefferson Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9.
In the 200-yard freestyle, junior Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.76 with freshman teammate Jordan Sarubbi (2:07.26) placing second.
Freshman Audrey Schoenherr (25.51) just beat out freshman Breleigh Ganshert (25.67) in the 50-yard freestyle. In the 100-yard freestyle, Schoenherr (1:01.94) was overtaken by sophomore Tessa Gordon (1:01.48), who won the event. Gordon also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.85.
Ganshert won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.13. Freshman Brynn Jondle won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:40.97.
The 200-yard freestyle relay was taken (1:43.46) by Ganshert, Gordon, Schoenherr and Heilman. The 400-yard freestyle team of Ganshert, Jondle, sophomore Kelley Ryan and Schoenherr placed first with a time of 3:54.49.
Team scores: Monona Grove 543, Elkhorn 440, River Valley/Richland Center 424, Jefferson/Cambridge 410.
Monona Grove 89
Waunakee 81
Monona Grove snuck past Waunakee with an 89-81 victory on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Junior Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of two minutes and 1.61 seconds. Heilman (1:02.59) finished in second and sophomore Tessa Gordon (1:03.22) took third in the 100-yard backstroke.
In the 200-yard individual medley, freshman Brynn Jondle (2:17.92) took first place.
Freshman Audrey Schoenherr (1:01.19) won the 100-yard butterfly. Schoenherr (25.98) took second in the 50-yard freestyle with Grace Blitz (25.48) of Waunakee winning the event.
With a time of 57.11, freshman Breleigh Ganshert won the 100-yard freestyle.
Heilman, Jondle, Gordon and freshman Jordan Sarubbi took second in the 400-yard with a time of 3:50.37, missing out on first place by under two seconds. In the 100-yard breaststroke, sophomore Macy Ganshert (1:15.86) took second and sophomore Kiarra Kahl (1:15.98) finished in third.
In the 500-yard freestyle, freshman Audrey Garrett (5:39.92) took second, Jondle (5:42.04) ended in third and sophomore Kelley Ryan (6:01.27) finished in fourth.