Monona Grove, McFarland school districts grapple with substitute teacher shortage

Amid a shortage of substitute teachers, Monona Grove and McFarland are among several local school districts struggling to piece together a staffing puzzle this year.
That’s how Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson described the 2021-22 school year in an Oct. 13 email to district families.
Olson wrote that principals are “putting schedules together like pieces of a puzzle,” after citing that the district is only filling 20 to 50% of its substitute requests this school year, compared to 86% in 2018-19.
“Since the beginning of this school year, every day we’ve had a position in our building that hasn’t been filled,” said Angie Fassl, principal of Winnequah School in Monona. “But prior to this year, I would say there were less than a dozen times during the school year that we would have an unfilled position.”
She said it expands beyond classrooms, too, with the district also struggling to fill nutrition and bus driver positions.
In McFarland, it’s a similar scene.
Jeff Mahoney, business services director for McFarland School District, described finding substitute teachers as “a growing challenge” for the district.
“In the month of September particularly, we were scrambling to make sure that our bases were covered,” said Mahoney.
Both Fassl and McFarland’s Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson said schools in their respective districts have had to cut into teachers’ prep time to fill-in for classrooms that haven’t secured a substitute.
“We’re looking at teachers’ prep times and asking if they can help fill the need,” said Fassl. “If we can’t fill the schedule with people giving up their prep time, then we look at splitting classes.”
Splitting classes means taking a class of students and separating them into other classrooms for the day.
“All of that obviously is last-minute, and last-minute requests add additional stress onto plates that are already really full,” Fassl said.
“Everybody’s been more than willing to help out and pitch in, but the amount of burnout that we were experiencing already is pretty high,” added Monona Grove’s Director of Human Resources, Nicole Thibodeau. “As a system, what we’re going through just doesn’t feel stable.”
Anderson said that on particularly under-staffed days, certain classes in McFarland may not happen at all.
“Some days, if a music teacher is out and we can’t find a sub, kids who would have music class don’t end up having it that day, because we don’t have any other options,” he said.
What’s causing the shortage?
Representatives from both school districts attributed the shortage to two — yet somewhat intersecting — factors: the global COVID-19 pandemic, and nation-wide labor shortages.
“The substitute shortage through the pandemic is kind of a symptom of a greater issue, in that we’ve had an ongoing teacher shortage for a while now,” said Thibodeau.
Thibodeau, who’s worked in education since 2007, said that 14 years ago, she was seeing an average of 300 to 400 job applications sail in for just one entry-level teaching position.
In 2021, Thibodeau said teacher job postings are averaging roughly 20 to 30 applicants.
The Learning Policy Institute reported in 2016 that between 19 to 30% of teachers are leaving the profession within their first five years on the job.
And the onset of a global pandemic has added yet another hitch.
In June 2020, the Pew Research Center reported that the unemployment rate in the United States rose higher in the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic than it did in two years of the Great Recession, going from 3.8% in February 2020 to 13% in May.
The unemployment rate peaked at 10.6% during the Great Recession, according to Pew Research Center.
“This isn’t the first time in my 24 years in the [education] business that… we’ve had staff shortages,” said Mahoney. “But this one has been more pronounced and more sustained.”
Anderson said the COVID-19 pandemic also dwindled a very specific pool of substitute candidates in McFarland: retirees.
He said many of them fall into an age category deemed vulnerable to the virus.
“Retirees who, at other times would have come in as substitute teachers, at this point it may not be worth the risk yet, so they’re staying on the sidelines,” said Anderson.
Thibodeau said Monona Grove is dealing with that, too.
“Our retirees now happen to fall into a demographic that is extra vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19, and thinking about coming into an elementary school where some of the students aren’t able to be vaccinated… it’s a big risk,” she said.
What are districts doing about it?
School administrators said they’ve had to get crafty this year to help bridge the gap in available substitutes.
Both Monona Grove and McFarland have hired what they call “building substitutes.”
“One thing we’ve done differently this year... is we hired dedicated building substitutes, so each of our McFarland School District buildings has a sub that is dedicated to come to the building each day,” said Anderson.
Monona Grove did the same, and in Olson’s Oct. 13 email to district families, the superintendent urged those with teaching licenses to apply for the schools’ building substitute positions. He described it as a “great position” for recent college graduates.
An increase in pay to substitute teachers is another way both districts have attempted to recruit more applicants.
Mahoney said McFarland is paying building substitutes $160 a day, which he said is $30 more than normal for the district.
“That’s the largest challenge for any school district,” said Mahoney. “To have people that want to work, you’re going to have to compete with the current labor market.”
At Monona Grove, Thibodeau said the district has upped their substitute teacher pay by $10 a day.
Monona Grove is also leveraging its network by reaching out to district families, in hopes of reaching potential candidates through word-of-mouth, she said.
Looking ahead
If the landscape doesn’t soon improve, Thibodeau said it could have unintended consequences for students.
“If we’re not able to do something, these shortages are going to persist and it comes down to not being able to provide continuity of instruction to our students,” she said. “We know that student achievement outcomes are strongly impacted when they don’t have a consistent teacher in the classroom.”
Though, Anderson expressed confidence that the industry will overcome.
“This will be a short-term problem,” the interim superintendent said. “I think that as more and more individuals are vaccinated and as we move closer to being over the hump of the pandemic, I think more people will become available to lessen the shortage. But I just don’t think we’re there quite yet.”
“Anyone who is interested and willing to sub in the schools, please apply,” said Fassl. “We would love to have you.”