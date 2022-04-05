Monona Grove girls soccer ready to compete for conference title

Opponents had a hard time scoring on the Monona Grove defense last season.
Returning a backline that features two first team Badger-South All-Conference defenders and a second team all-conference goalie, that challenge might be even more difficult.
“We were fortunate to not lose many players from last year, so I am excited to build off the success from last season. We have a lot of young talent coming in,” said Monona Grove head coach Zoe Kurth. “Abby Koonce and Avery Tirschman are both freshmen who have shown promising talent so far, and I am looking forward to seeing what they can do on the field.”
In 13 games last season, the Monona Grove girls soccer team only allowed 15 goals. And in the team’s final six games, Monona Grove only allowed five goals.
Kurth said the team will rely on the seasoned defense. As a freshman last year, Isabelle Dehner was named an honorable mention on the All-State team and was first team all-conference as a defender. Senior defender Mara Hein returns after being named first team all-conference, along with senior Lindsey Poels, sophomore Kiarra Kahl and sophomore Maci Huss, who add experience on the line.
“Our defense is led by senior Mara Hein, who will do a great job holding in the back and allowing other players like Belle Dehner to move forward quickly with the play,” said Kurth.
Senior goalkeeper Kailey Adamski, an Edgewood commit, recorded 52 saves last year with a 78% save rate. Adamski allowed just over a goal per game on average.
A strong defense will take the pressure off the Monona Grove offense, which lost some key players this year. Ashley Price, Megan Kohrt and Vanessa Giallombardo have graduated. The trio scored a combined 17 goals last season.
Senior forward Emma Dyer, an Aurora College commit, returns after earning second team all-conference last season. Dyer, who’s been on the roster since her freshman year, scored five goals and recorded three assists last season.
“On offense, Emma Dyer shows confidence with the ball and will help build up the play, or be the one to put it in the back of the net,” said Kurth.
Junior forward Maia Romero, junior midfielder Val Giallombardo and junior midfielder Ally Hilgart return after scoring a combined 14 goals and four assists.
“With our team this year, my expectations are to be competitive, and get better as a team every practice and game. We have a lot of depth this year, which will enable us to be strong the whole game,” said Kurth.
The varsity roster is made up of seniors Kailey Adamski, Emma Dyer, Mara Hein, Lindsey Poels, juniors Delaney Bracken, Val Giallombardo, Cami Gilbertson, Ally Hilgart, Jayden Radovan, Maia Romero and Sadie Wendt, sophomores Isabelle Dehner, Morgan Hall, Maci Huss, Kiarra Kahl and Kendyl Mabie, and freshmen Chloe Adalin, Kora Glynn, Maria Gray, Abby Koonce and Avery Tirschman.
The Silver Eagles open the season at Watertown at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.