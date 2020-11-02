The sidewalks of Cottage Grove are chalk-full of style thanks to one local resident.
For the past several months, Michelle Cullison has been curating elaborate chalk drawings on sidewalks throughout town.
What started as a way to get out of the confines of four walls at the start of the pandemic grew quickly into a much larger sensation, Cullison said.
While scrolling through Facebook one day, Cullison saw a post about people doing chalk drawings of Disney characters. Inspired by her love for drawing and needing a break from the confines of quarantine, Cullison headed outside and chalked a picture of Dumbo.
“I actually really liked it,” Cullison said of her first chalk drawing. “My mother-in-law lives right next door to us and said I had to do one on her driveway, and I just haven’t stopped.”
As big Disney fans, Cullison’s children started a tradition of coming up with ideas for her next chalk creation. Their ideas kept growing bigger and bigger, and eventually she began taking requests from neighbors as well.
As neighbors began to talk, many started to purposely walk by the Cullison house to see what the new day’s chalk art would be.
“When I am out chalking there always seems to be people out walking. I would ask some of the children that went by if they had suggestions for the next drawing. I would post them on Facebook and that led to some of my family and friends putting requests in as well,” Cullison explained.
Thus was born what Cullison calls her traveling chalk, which she does for special occasions like birthdays.
The drawings take her anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, depending on what details and colors are necessary for a given picture.
Her time spent chalking has grown into somewhat of a therapeutic process, not only for Cullison but for her family as well.
“My mother-in-law is fighting lung cancer, so to be able to get her outside to sit and chat while I chalk is wonderful,” Cullison said.
If nothing else, Cullison said she hopes her chalking is a source of joy and inspiration in the community at a time when life feels pretty heavy.
“I really do hope people walk by and enjoy the drawings. If it gets them to go home and start their own, that would be amazing also,” she said.
As the world looks forward to the days beyond the pandemic, Cullison has no plans to stop her art.
As long as there’s still chalk to be bought, Cullison said there’s still art to be shared.
