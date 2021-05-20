Monona Grove to continue free lunch, reduced school fees into 2021-22 school year

Students attending Monona Grove schools will have significantly reduced school fees, and free breakfast and lunch, for the 2021-22 school year.
Monona Grove Director of Business Services Jerrud Rossing proposed this month that the district reduce several fees for students starting next school year, in hopes, Rossing said, of “aligning with [district] goals,” to make sure the schools “aren’t continuing to put pressure on families.”
Rossing cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a financial stressor for families this year. His proposal passed unanimously at a May 12 school board meeting.
Some fees district families will see a reduction in next school year include consumable fees, athletic fees, and food service fees.
Consumable fees for kindergarten through grade 12 will be reduced from $50 down to $35. There will be no change in that fee for 4k students, who will continue to pay $15 in consumable fees. Rossing said students with adverse financial needs can petition for the consumable fee to be waived.
For athletics, Monona Grove students will no longer be required to pay to attend district-hosted athletic events, though adults will be charged $5. Athletic participation fees will also be reduced to $65 per sport for high school students and $50 per sport for middle school students.
Prior to this change, athletic fees were $80 per sport at the high school and $65 at the middle school.
On top of reduced fees, every student will receive free breakfast and lunch during school hours, though it’s unclear whether the free meal program will continue past the 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Dan Olson said reducing school fees is something the district has been discussing for quite some time in relation to its equity initiatives.
“We’ve talked about fees the last couple years as an area that we’d love to be able to reduce or completely eliminate if possible, with the idea of not having undue burden on some of our families,” Olson said. “But it’s a fairly large number for revenue… so we’ve been trying to make sure, at least the fees that we do have, are as equitable as possible for our families.”