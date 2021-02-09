The town of Cottage Grove will cooperate with the village of Cottage Grove to consider revisions to the municipalities' fire agreement.
The Cottage Grove Town Board had previously said it was not interested in making changes to the agreement, but voted at its meeting last Monday to allow the Joint Fire Department Committee to take a portion of the agreement and work on recommendations at each of its next three meetings.
The committee meets every other month, so any changes made to the agreement aren't likely to happen for at least six months.
Draft minutes from the committee's last meeting on Jan. 25 state that the village attorney reviewed the previous agreement and addendums from 1997 to the present and condensed them into one agreement.
In December the Cottage Grove Town Board declined to make any changes to the agreement, saying it was "not interested" in making changes, including creating a Cottage Grove Fire District Commission of six members that would have had three officers.
Currently, the Joint Fire Department Committee has three members and two officers.
