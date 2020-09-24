A Madison man was charged last week with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle for a Beltline crash that resulted in the death of a passenger in his car.
Dintre T. Burt-Finnie, 20, had THC in his blood when tested after a crash on Nov. 19 that killed a passenger in his car, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the complaint, another passenger, who survived the crash, said the defendant was driving too fast, weaving between cars before crashing into a box truck.
Monona Police reported to the scene of the crime, noting a “strong odor of ‘THC’ emitting from the defendant’s person,” along with glassy eyes and slow speech, according to the criminal complaint. Police reported finding marijuana in his sweatshirt.
The complaint states that two witnesses were unable to say for sure who was driving the car when it crashed, but police were able to gather video surveillance from a Madison gas station that shows the defendant exit the vehicle to pump and pay for gas, enter the driver’s side of the vehicle and exit the parking lot at 12:37 p.m.
The crash occurred at 12:51 p.m., 14 minutes later. A Monona Police detective stated that Google Maps provided routes of an estimated 12, 14 and 16 minutes between the gas station and the site of the crash.
The survivor of the crash said the car did not stop after the gas station, and there would be no way to switch drivers in between, according to the criminal complaint.
Burt-Finnie was charged with three felonies: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by vehicle – use of a controlled substance, knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended – cause death. He was also charged with misdemeanors for operating while intoxicated causing injury (first offense) and operating with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury (first offense).
Burt-Finnie made his initial court appearance Thursday, Sept. 24. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 5.
