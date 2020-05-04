Wisconsin State Rep. Gary Hebl (D-Sun Prairie) will run for re-election in November to continue representing the 46th Assembly District.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my progressive legislative record,” Hebl said. “Since my first day in the Capitol, I have worked tirelessly to defend working class families, fund public education, ensure affordable health care and protect our environment.
“We just experienced a decade that has been one of the most politically divisive periods in Wisconsin’s history, and it is more important than ever that we have people in the legislature who will stand up for the values of the people of the 46th District. Coming out of a once-a-century pandemic, the legislature needs experience to help us navigate the tough fiscal road that lies ahead. I will continue to work on behalf of my constituents to ensure that state government focuses on sensible job creation policies that protect the interests of workers.”
In his time in the Assembly, Hebl has authored and sponsored bills that promote voting rights, job creation, consumer and environmental protection, public education, government accountability and affordable health care. He has received numerous accolades for his legislative work, including being named an environmental Champion by both the Wisconsin Conservation Voters and the Sierra Club; the Friend of Public Access Award from the Wisconsin Association of Public, Education and Government Channels; Legislator of the Year Award from the Wisconsin Pharmacy Association; and the Scales of Justice Award from the Wisconsin State Bar.
Hebl has lived and worked in Dane County his entire life. He is a small business owner at his own law firm Hebl & Hebl LLP, where he specializes in estate planning, elder law and real estate law. He has served as corporation counsel for Operation Fresh Start and chairman of the board of the UW Flying Club. He is a longtime board member of the Sun Prairie Cable Access Board and an avid member of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club, Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, the Dane County Bar Association and the Wisconsin Bar Association.
He and his wife, Lynn, have three children, Andrew, Matthew and Jennifer, two grandchildren, Lucas and Victor, and a pug named Lucy.
