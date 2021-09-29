Deer-Grove EMS sets 2022 budget

The Deer-Grove EMS is expecting to see a double-digit increase in expenses in the 2022 budget.
Total Deer-Grove EMS expenses for 2022 come to around $1.62 million. That’s up about 18.5% from 2021’s $1.37 million budgeted expenses.
EMS Chief Eric Lang said a few specific areas saw increased expenses this year.
Most notably is a 24% wage increase. Deer-Grove EMS is expecting to pay $730,800 in wages in 2022, up $142,200 from $588,600 in 2021.
That’s because the EMS commission has been in the process of renegotiating its paid staff contracts through a collective bargaining process this spring and summer, and is set to undergo a scheduled wage increase.
Deer-Grove EMS also increased its wages allocation to fund additional employee hours to cover anticipated staffing needs. Lang said the service increased its LTE hours to 168 from 96 last year.
This increase, Lang said, would staff an additional ambulance for 12 hours a day every day of the year. With the hours hike, the department would be able to use LTE staff members to run a second ambulance from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during peak call hours.
Lang told the Cottage Grove Town Board on Sept. 20 that the department is expected to miss about 93 calls in 2021.
We “hope that the additional 12 hour ambulance will cover a majority of our missed calls,” Lang said.
Other expenses that rose in the 2022 budget were overtime and IT costs. EMS Commission member and Deerfield Village Board member Gary Wieczorek raised concerns over those increases at the September Commission meeting.
Overtime costs in 2022 are expected to be $148,000, up $10,200 or 7% from $138,500 in 2021.
Lang said that overtime costs have in the past been under-budgeted for, and this budget seeks to more closely predict unexpected overtime. He also said that the increase is based on staff hours, and overtime worked by full-time staff members if LTE staff members are unable.
IT costs in 2022 are expected to rise $8,960 or 123% to $16,000. That’s up from $7,200 in 2021.
Lang said that increased IT costs, and improved IT services, will hopefully make report-filing and billing processes faster, reducing the overtime needed to complete them.
The department estimates the total service revenue to be about $723700, up from 672,500 in 2021.
Deer-Grove EMS is funded through two revenue sources — service revenue and municipal contributions.
The municipalities in the commission, the village and town of Cottage Grove and the village of Deerfield, each pay a portion of the commission’s total budget each year, based on each municipality’s equalized property value.
Municipal contributions are expected to total about $900,700 split between the three municipalities in 2022, up from $698,000 in 2021.
The village of Cottage Grove is responsible for 53% of the total budget this year, with the town of Cottage Grove covering 31% and the village of Deerfield funding 16% of the total budget.
The village and town of Cottage Grove have approved the 2022 Deer-Grove EMS budget.