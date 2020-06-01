Landmark Services Cooperative (LSC) welcomes 11 summer interns to their staff, officials at the Cottage Grove-based company announced. The student interns started Monday, May 27, and will have assorted roles in several divisions throughout LSC’s trade territory.
During the internship program, the students will learn and practice skills in their desired areas of interest that will benefit them in their future careers.
“Our interns receive hands-on experience in their chosen field,” said Brian Musser, talent acquisition partner of LSC. “They are part of the team and always bring fresh ideas. It’s definitely a win-win scenario.”
Along with the internship experience, students are provided with several benefits that include a laptop for summer use, option to earn university credit and networking opportunities with other employees and customers
Dylan Beaver will serve as a grain intern, Christopher Chrisler will serve as an agronomy intern, Rachel Fancsali will serve as a marketing intern, Kristen Felton will serve as an animal nutrition intern, Claire Hawthorne will serve as a Verity/credit intern, Abby Klahn will serve as a marketing intern, John Lenz will serve as an agronomy intern, Merry Luedtke will serve as an agronomy intern, Hannah Mathison will serve as a finance/accounting intern, Ben Sherman will serve as an agronomy intern, and David Wolter will serve as an IT intern.
“I am excited for the opportunity for hands on experience that will blend my creative skills with marketing, in an industry that I’m interested in,” Fancsali said. “I hope to expand my network and skills through the internship and create some great working relationships along the way.
“I am grateful to be given the opportunity to be able to begin an internship through Landmark this summer,” added Chrisler. “I am excited to develop new skills and knowledge, and become an asset to the Landmark team.”
During the internship, students can spend a day or two in another department, getting a taste of the different job opportunities throughout LSC.
“We provide interns with variety; they receive a mentor from another department and are encouraged to take ride-a-longs,” Musser said. “Welike it to be a fun and memorable time. Everyone looks forward to the presentations at the end of the summer.”
