One candidate for Monona City Council this spring has suspended his campaign, leaving five candidates running for three seats on the board.
Alex Allon, a first-time candidate for a seat as a public official, suspended his campaign.
With Allon out of the running, there are five candidates for Monona City Council: incumbents Nancy Moore, Doug Wood and Kathy Thomas are joined by newcomers Nadia Dominguez and Patrick DePula on the ballot.
DePula is the owner of Salvatore's Tomato Pies, while Dominguez has her Ph.D. in microbiology and founded e2studio, a tutoring and ACT test preparation studio.
Moore has served as a city councilor since 2017, while Wood served as councilor from 1989 to 1993 and has been a councilor since 2003. Thomas has been on the council for over 30 years.
