Monona Grove boys golf wins Ashenfelter Invitational, competes at Oak Ridge and Maple Bluff

Competing at the Maple Bluff Country Club, the Silver Eagles took fourth on Monday, May 9.
Seniors Jacob Frederickson and Jordan Hibner both shot an 83. Freshman Noah Frederickson earned an 86 and senior Mitch Hackel finished with an 87.
Team scores: Edgewood 318, Milton 327, Waunakee 329, Monona Grove 339.
Ashenfelter Invitational
The Monona Grove Silver Eagles won the Division 2 Janesville Ashenfelter Invitational on Saturday, May 7.
Senior Jacob Frederickson finished second overall, shooting a 78. Sophomore Rylan Conley and senior Jordan Hibner tied for 10th overall with an 83.
Freshman Noah Frederickson carded an 84. Jackson Piacsek of Waukesha North earned medalist honors with a 76.
Team scores: Monona Grove 328, Edgerton 332, Fort Atkinson 356, Waukesha North 356, Waterford 358, Catholic Memorial 370, Janesville Parker 371, Grafton 375, The Prairie School 392, McFarland 408, Parkview 419, Kenosha St. Joseph 437, Clinton 516.
Oak Ridge
The Silver Eagles took fourth at the Badger-East Conference meet on Wednesday, May 4.
Senior Jacob Frederickson finished seventh overall with a score of 76. Senior Jordan Hibner tied for eighth with a 79.
Freshman Noah Frederickson carded an 83, and senior Mitch Hackel shot an 85.
Brett Wieland of Milton, Maxwell Brud and August Johnson of Waunakee finished in a three-way tie for first with a 70.
Team scores: Waunakee 294, Milton 297, DeForest 321, Monona Grove 323, Fort Atkinson 324, Stoughton 324, Beaver Dam 386, Watertown 467.
Oconomowoc
Starting the round in pouring rain and ending in sunshine, the Silver Eagles competed at The Club Lac La Belle on Saturday, April 30.
Senior Jacob Frederickson led the team with a 79. Freshman Noah Frederickson carded an 86, senior Jordan Hibner scored 88 and senior Mitch Hackel earned a 93.