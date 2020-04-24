Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison announced its new executive director, Kristie Goforth Schilling of Monona. Schilling will replace the organization’s founding executive director, Andy Quandt. Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Madison began in 2016 as the fourth affiliate organization in the Free Bikes 4 Kidz family.
“We're grateful to Andy for four years of energetic leadership that grew Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison from an idea into the solid, proven program it is no,” Peter Gray, board chairman. “And we're so excited about Kristie's hire. Kristie has the passion and talent to grow FB4K Madison and carry forward its vision that every kid deserves a bike.”
The flagship organization started in a Minnesota garage in 2008, where founder Terry Esau gave away 250 bikes. Today, his crew gives away more than 7,000 each year. It’s a simple concept: you have bikes you no longer need. Free Bikes for Kidz knows kids and families who do.
“I’m forever grateful for the hard work, support and dedication from our volunteers, donors, staff and board that helped bring this program into the Madison area,” Quandt said. “After three successful seasons, and a fourth put on temporary hold, it’s clear that Madison families need bicycles and FB4K can provide them. Looking forward, FB4K Madison needs a leader who can take this program to the next level, solidifying its place in our community, ensuring that all families have access to bicycles. With her insatiable passion for cycling, and impressive record in nonprofit leadership, it’s clear that Kristie is ideal for the job.” FB4K Madison has given away more than 3,000 bikes in the Madison area over the past four years by working with several partner organizations.
The organization is planning its next bike giveaway when the safer-at-home order is lifted.
“Andy has set up an incredible foundation for Free Bikes 4 Kidz,” Schilling said. “I look forward to nurturing the relationships he’s established and developing new ones. The key to this organization is not only bicycle donations, but raising funds so we can continue to help kids discover the excitement of having their first bike. The mission is so relevant for today – FB4K positively contributes to greater health and wellness, to the climate crisis and bridges equality and access for bicycles for people from all income levels.”
FB4K Madison is creating a sustainable supply of bicycles for all children by collecting extra bikes from the community, refurbishing the donated bikes with the help of volunteers and giving them back through a diverse network of organizations working with area youths. FB4K’s goal is to help every child feel the joys and freedom of riding their first bike.
To donate, volunteer or learn more, contact Free Bikes 4 Kidz through its website at fb4kmadison.org or call 444-8641.
