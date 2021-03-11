The Monona Grove School Board voted last week in favor of moving forward into phase four of the district’s reopening plan, which will increase class sizes for grades 4k through five by April 5.
Currently, the district is operating under phase three of reopening, which has students split into three cohorts: Cohort A, Cohort B, and Cohort C. Cohorts A and B attend physical school two days per week, opposite from one another, and do virtual school on the remaining days, while Cohort C remains 100% virtual.
Beginning in early April, phase four will combine Cohorts A and B into one singular cohort, and also increase the amount of days spent in physical classrooms from two days a week to four days a week.
The board’s decision to move into the next phase of reopening followed the March 2 release of Public Health Madison Dane County’s (PHMDC) Emergency Order 14, which altered the previous order’s language regarding social distancing requirements in schools.
Order 14 still requires strict social distancing protocols, but offers alternatives in situations when social distancing is not feasible.
The updated section of the order reads, in part, “When six (6) feet distancing is not possible for students, ensure that student and employee groupings are as static as possible by having the same group of students stay with the same employees as much as possible. Restrict mixing between groups as much as possible.”
Superintendent Dan Olson said social distancing will continue to be enforced within the schools, but with room for leniency in certain situations.
“We still want to try to [social distance] as much as we can, but the order now does give us the flexibility to not be as rigid with the six foot distancing. The protocols and the recommendations haven’t changed, but as far as the order, we now have some flexibility,” said Olson.
Olson did confirm that, before the move into phase four in April, families will be given a choice to transfer their student out of Cohort C and into Cohorts A/B.
As grades 4k through five brace for the new transition, middle and high school students will remain in phase three until further notice.
District personnel indicated that they need more time to evaluate how grades six through 12 are faring under the current phase before moving them on to bigger class sizes and more days in the classroom, though board members did say they would like to have that conversation sooner rather than later.
Additionally, the board voted in favor of filing a waiver with the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), which would recuse the district from being required to conduct the state-mandated amount of instructional hours this school year.
The waiver, if approved by DPI, would also provide leniency on educator effectiveness evaluations, which is an area that the district has grappled with since the onset of the pandemic, according to Director of Instruction Lisa Heipp.
“We really thought at the beginning of the year that we would be able to maintain the evaluation cycles, even though [teachers] were completely shifting their instructional models,” Heipp said. “However, what we noticed when we started bringing kids back into hybrid models and changing cohorts and changing teachers, the necessary requirements of the evaluation cycle...some of that, if it’s a student learning objective, it depends on the students in your class and when you rearrange the students in your class, often times those goals are no longer relevant or would have to change.”
