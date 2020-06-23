Time is running out on a five-year operational referendum that allowed the Monona Grove School District to sustain or update curriculum, technology, personnel, equipment and facility maintenance.
So, with only one year left for the district to collect the additional taxes, officials are surveying residents about what to do next – let the referendum expire, maintain the same level or add to the total.
According to the district website, local schools are facing three funding challenges.
First, the additional $2.6 million collected for each of five years ends after the 2020-21 school year. Without renewal of the referendum, the district projects the operating budget deficit will grow to an average of $3.1 million a year over the next four years.
Second, the Monona Grove School Board said MG teacher salaries are not as high as other Dane County school district and, as a result, the district is not competitive with its neighbors. To level the playing field, an average wage increase for the district’s 300 teachers will require an additional $900,000 per year.
Third, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is forecasting a $2 billion budget deficit. MG officials said this will likely mean a reduction in state funds for several years. The Monona Grove School District is anticipating a loss of $700,000 in state money for 2020-21. The district is planning to cut about $500,000 from the 2020-21 operating budget as a result.
A survey presented to residents asks opinions on five options on a four-year operational referendum.
Option 1: Let the referendum expire. District officials claim this will mean reducing the operating budget by $3.1 million in the 2021-22 school year.
Option 2: Continue the $2.6 million referendum amount. This would mean cutting $500,000 for current programs and services to balance the budget in 2021-22. Approving this amount would not require a tax increase over current levels.
Option 3: With a $3.1 million referendum, most current programs and services would continue, but officials have not indicated which ones would be cut. This option would mean an additional $45 a year in taxes on a $300,000 home for each of the four years.
Option 4: If voters support a $4 million referendum, the district could maintain most, but not all, current programs and services while providing pay raises to teachers. Taxes on a $300,000 home would rise by $159 for each of the four years.
Option 5: If voters support a $4.7 million referendum, the district could maintain most, but not all, current programs and services, provide pay raises to teachers and mitigate potential decreases in funding from the state. For each of the four years, taxes on a $300,000 home would increase $249.
Residents have until Monday, June 29, to submit their responses. A report to the Monona Grove School Board is expected July 8.
The board must first decide whether to hold a referendum and, if so, decide on when.
The fall 2020 or spring 2021 are the most likely elections for a referendum as the 2016 referendum expires in 2021. If the fall 2020 date is chosen, the board must set the wording of the resolution by Aug. 22. If a spring 2021 date is chosen, a resolution would need to be approved by Jan. 23.
Residents who did not receive the survey should call 316-1917.
