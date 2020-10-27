Looking for something to do this week? How about something you can do without ever leaving your car?
There are 11 homes decorated for the 2020 Cottage Grove Ghostly Grove Tour.
The homes are decorated with a Halloween theme. Homes can be viewed from Monday, Oct. 26 to Saturday, Oct. 31. Once you've toured all 11 homes, vote for your favorite on the Cottage Grove website.
The winners will receive gift cards to local businesses. The homes currently decorated are located at:
201 Dentaria Drive
204 Coyle Parkway
205 Megan Lane
328 Meadow Crest Trail
400 E. School Road
402 Dublin Circle
404 Coyle Parkway
616 Nightingale Lane
710 Weald Bridge Road
732 Chestnut Crest
806 Stoney Hill Lane
