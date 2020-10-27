Looking for something to do this week? How about something you can do without ever leaving your car?

There are 11 homes decorated for the 2020 Cottage Grove Ghostly Grove Tour.

The homes are decorated with a Halloween theme. Homes can be viewed from Monday, Oct. 26 to Saturday, Oct. 31. Once you've toured all 11 homes, vote for your favorite on the Cottage Grove website.

The winners will receive gift cards to local businesses. The homes currently decorated are located at:

201 Dentaria Drive

204 Coyle Parkway

205 Megan Lane

328 Meadow Crest Trail

400 E. School Road

402 Dublin Circle

404 Coyle Parkway

616 Nightingale Lane

710 Weald Bridge Road

732 Chestnut Crest

806 Stoney Hill Lane

