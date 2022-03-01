Monona Grove girls basketball gets past Stoughton before losing to DeForest

In the regional final on Saturday, Feb. 26, the Silver Eagles were shut down in the second half, falling 58-36 to DeForest.
“They made the adjustment in the second half to play almost entirely a 2x3 zone,” said Monona Grove head coach Tyler Kuehl. “Early in the second half, we were still getting good shots, but they just weren’t falling. However, we hit a point where we started forcing and rushing things.”
The Silver Eagles took an early lead as senior point guard Avery Poole converted a pair of free throws. Sophomore Karsyn Nelson hit a runner in the lane, giving the Silver Eagles an 8-5 lead.
DeForest held the Silver Eagles scoreless for almost five minutes as the Norskies took an 11-8 lead. Senior forward Paige Hanson then scored on a drive to the hoop, but another scoring drought forced an MG timeout with nine minutes left in the first half.
“DeForest is a really good defensive team. They have a lot of long athletes that can cover up a ton of space,” said Kuehl.
Both teams began trading shots from 3-point territory as Poole found junior guard Taylor Moreau for three. After a DeForest three, senior guard Emma Lee sank a 3-pointer. The Norskies hit another three on their next possession, and Moreau drilled another three, cutting the lead to 23-19.
Senior forward Gwen BonDurant hit a pair of free throws, making the score 26-22 with six minutes left in the first half.
“Both Gwen and Paige have been consistent all year at doing big things that don’t show up in the box score,” said Kuehl. “They defend and rebound, switch out onto perimeter players, and help generate advantages on offense with screens. Their impact is a little more under-the-surface, but just as important.”
Poole tied the game with a layup with five minutes left in the first half before DeForest (16-10) closed the half on an 8-2 run, going up 34-28 at the break.
In the second half, DeForest held Monona Grove scoreless for eight minutes as the Norskies built a 48-28 lead. Senior guard Emily Clevidence turned defense into offense by getting a steal and taking it to the other end for a layup with 10 minutes to go.
However, Monona Grove continued to struggle from the field. Monona Grove sophomore guard Abbey Inda converted an offensive putback with the DeForest lead stretched to 57-32 with under five minutes left.
Poole hit a pair of free throws and scored after collecting an offensive rebound as DeForest ran away with a 58-36 victory. The Silver Eagles end their season with a record of 14-10.
“Overall, I’m really proud of this group. They have a lot to be proud of for their play on the court, their work in practice and that they are a great example for our youth players,” said Kuehl.
The seniors graduating from the program are Emily Clevidence, Ally Yundt, Gwen BonDurant, Emma Lee, Avery Poole, Paige Hanson and Rylee Gaber.
DeForest 58, Monona Grove 36
DeForest 34 24 — 58
Monona Grove 28 8 — 36
DeForest (fg ft-ft tp) — Schaeffer 1 1-2 3, Bartels 0 2-2 2, Campbell 0 0-1 0, M. Pickhardt 1 2-2 4, A. Kelliher 3 0-0 7, J. Pickhardt 0 1-3 1, Derlein 6 3-4 17, Manske 3 1-2 9, Oberg 3 7-8 15, Kuipers 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 17-25 58.
Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Clevidence 1 0-1 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Moreau 2 0-2 6, BonDurant 0 2-2 2, Lee 1 0-0 3, Poole 3 9-10 15, Hanson 1 0-3 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Gaber 0 0-2 0, Inda 1 1-6 3. Totals 10 13-28 36.
Three pointers — DeForest 7 (Oberg 2, Manske 2, Derlein 2, Kelliher), Monona Grove 3 (Moreau 2, Lee).
Total fouls — DeForest 22, Monona Grove 21.
Monona Grove 66 Stoughton 55
In a previous matchup against Stoughton, the Monona Grove Silver Eagles suffered from a cold-shooting night in a 57-49 upset loss.
Looking to avoid a repeat in the opening round of regionals on Friday, Feb. 25, the Silver Eagles put away the Vikings with a 66-56 victory.
Senior guard Avery Poole led the Silver Eagles with 17 points, going 13-16 from the free-throw line. Sophomore guard Karsyn Nelson provided 14 points off the bench, and senior guard Emily Clevidence scored 13 points.
Ava Loftus and Maddie Reott of Stoughton (12-14 overall) each finished with 18 points.
Monona Grove 66, Stoughton 55
Stoughton 26 29 — 55
Monona Grove 35 31 — 66
Stoughton (fg ft-ft tp) — Borroughs 0 0-2 0, Tangeman 5 0-2 10, Schultz 1 0-0 3, Hamacher 0 0-1 0, Loftus 6 5-6 18, Royston 1 0-0 2, Reott 7 2-4 18, Stokes 0 4-6 4. Totals 20 11-21 55.
Monona Grove (fg ft-ft tp) — Clevidence 5 1-1 13, Nelson 5 2-4 14, Moreau 3 0-0 8, Poole 2 13-16 17, Hanson 1 1-2 3, Gaber 1 0-0 3, Inda 2 3-4 8. Totals 19 20-27 66.
Three pointers — Monona Grove 8 (Clevidence 2, Nelson 2, Moreau 2, Gaber, Inda), Stoughton 4 (Reott 2, Loftus, Schultz).
Total fouls — Stoughton 20, Monona Grove 22.
Fouled out — Monona Grove (Nelson).