The Monona Grove School Board voted against a motion that would authorize the city of Monona to nominate Winnequah and Nichols schools to the National Register of Historic Places.
Initially brought to the board by Monona City Planner Doug Plowman and Monona City Councilor Kristie Goforth, the nomination process began early last year.
In 2019, the Landmarks Commission utilized grant money from the National Parks Service to hire a consultant to complete an intensive survey of historical and architectural sites in Monona.
The results found 16 properties within Monona city limits that qualified for National Register nomination, according to Plowman. Nichols and Winnequah schools were among the 16 properties listed.
Prior to officially nominating any of the properties to the register, the City of Monona will need permission from the property owners. For Nichols and Winnequah, this permission needed to come from the Monona Grove School Board, but the board voted against the nomination at its Nov. 11 meeting.
While the school board vote was close, board members voiced several concerns regarding the constructional repercussions that may result if the properties were to be listed on the national register.
If the school buildings were to eventually become historical landmarks, any renovations needed for the properties would first need to be approved by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
With plans for students in grades 4k-2 to return to in-person schooling on Jan. 25, it was decided by the board that the freedom to make needed COVID-19 related renovations, like ventilation or circulation related fixes, could potentially be hindered by landing a spot on the National Historic Registry.
“As a board, we can recognize the historical significance of our buildings and preserve them as long as we deem appropriate, but we have an educational mission first,” School Board Member Peter Sobol said on his decision to vote no. “I am unwilling to do anything that might tie the hands of future school boards to do what’s right for our educational mission.”
Regardless of the board’s decision not to authorize the nominations, the city is still planning on moving forward with the nomination process for the other properties singled out as historically significant in the 2019 study.
“While the school board decided against the National Register nomination, a number of other property owners have decided to proceed,” said Plowman.
Once nominated, the process of actually being approved for a spot on the registry is a lengthy one. It could take up to a year or longer.
Currently, the City of Monona has three listings on the National Register of Historic Places. Monona’s landmarks include the Monona Mound, the Outlet Mound, and Tompkins-Brindler Mound Group.
