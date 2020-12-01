Due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in Dane County, effective Tuesday Dec. 1, the Cottage Grove Village Hall is going to be making the following changes indefinitely to operations in order to safely provide service:

-Village staffing will be limited to one employee working in Village Hall at a time. All other staff will work remotely.

-The public is strongly encouraged to utilize email, phone, website or the Village Hall drop box for Village related business.

-In-person Village business will be limited to one person from the public inside at a time. The Village Hall customer service window in the vestibule will be utilized for this purpose.

-The public may also choose to schedule an in-person appointment by calling Village Hall at 608.839.4704. The same one person inside at a time rule would apply.

-Village Hall hours of operation will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

- The village will make subsequent posts on social media and on the village website as these operational adjustments change.

