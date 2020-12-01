Due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in Dane County, effective Tuesday Dec. 1, the Cottage Grove Village Hall is going to be making the following changes indefinitely to operations in order to safely provide service:
-Village staffing will be limited to one employee working in Village Hall at a time. All other staff will work remotely.
-The public is strongly encouraged to utilize email, phone, website or the Village Hall drop box for Village related business.
-In-person Village business will be limited to one person from the public inside at a time. The Village Hall customer service window in the vestibule will be utilized for this purpose.
-The public may also choose to schedule an in-person appointment by calling Village Hall at 608.839.4704. The same one person inside at a time rule would apply.
-Village Hall hours of operation will be 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- The village will make subsequent posts on social media and on the village website as these operational adjustments change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.