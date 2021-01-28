There has been at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Monona Grove School District after the first day of school reopening.
The district reopened for grades 4k through two on Jan. 25, at which point one person within the school reported testing positive for COVID-19.
Due to privacy reasons, the district was unable to share with the Herald-Independent which school the positive case occurred at.
“Protocols were followed, nobody did anything wrong. It’s unfortunate that it happened, but we knew that it was likely to at some point,” said Superintendent Dan Olson.
Students attending in-person school are split into two cohorts, so only those students in the same cohort as the positive case are required to quarantine.
“If we have a student or staff member test positive, anyone who is a close contact of that person needs to quarantine for up to 14 days. Even though we are practicing social distancing in our classrooms, with younger students and their movement, it is very difficult with the younger ones to determine if there was close contact,” Olson said.
The district is confident that all safety protocols were followed inside the school, but all students and staff in quarantine will need to monitor themselves for symptoms.
“It’s unfortunate that it happened day one, but at least we were ready with a plan. The hope is that there is no spread because of how it was handled, so I think unfortunately some of it has to play out a little bit,” said Christa Foster, director of student services.
It could take between ten to 14 days to determine the scope of the spread, if any.
Students in the non-quarantined cohort will still attend physical schools as planned, but with a substitute teacher present with them as the quarantined teacher telecommutes into the classroom from home.
According to the latest update from the Department of Health Services, teachers and childcare workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by March 1.
At this time, the positive COVID-19 case at the 4k-2 level will not have any impact on the reopening plans for grades three to 12.
Grades three to five are set to head back to physical schools on Feb. 8, with 47% of the student population opting to make a return and 53% opting to remain at home learning in a virtual model.
On March 15, grades six through 12 will follow suit. Classrooms will be limited to approximately 10 students at a time, masks will be required to be worn indoors at all times except when eating or drinking, and band and choir courses will remain fully virtual.
All students will be split into three cohorts. If state or county-wide COVID-19 metrics worsen by March 15, the board may move the six to 12 reopening to a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.