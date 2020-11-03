A Monona Grove School District referendum that was the source of lots of public interest this fall has passed.
With all precincts reporting, 59.8% of voters (7,279 voters) have voted yes the $3.7 million-per-year referendum for four years, according to the Dane County Clerk's Office, as of late Tuesday night.
“We are grateful for the support of our Monona and Cottage Grove community members. This is a time of uncertainty for many, and we take our fiscal responsibility for taxpayer funds very seriously,” stated Superintendent Dan Olson. “Without this support, our ability to provide a quality education that reflects the values and priorities of our community would not be possible.”
The estimated tax impact of the $3.7 million operational referendum is $40 per $100,000 of fair market value; the referendum is limited to four years and will not take effect until the December 2021 tax bill.
“On behalf of the Monona Grove School Board, I want to thank the community for their participation in the community conversations and for their consideration of this referendum,”said School Board President Andrew McKinney. “This election was unprecedented and we appreciate everyone who made their voice heard.”
According to the Clerk's Office figures just before midnight, just over 55% of Monona voters (3,192 voters) voted yes. The Town of Cottage Grove vote was close, with 52% yes votes (780).
In the Village of Cottage Grove, about 55% of voters also voted yes (2,363).
The Town of Blooming Grove and Town of Sun Prairie had five no votes and two yes votes in each precinct.
The district has an existing five-year operating referendum that began in April 2016 and sunsets in June 2021. It has allowed the district to levy $2.6 million in funding above the district’s revenue limit.
