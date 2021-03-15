Cottage Grove Community Book Club begins the second quarter of 2021 with a nod to Major League Baseball's Opening Day by reading "Clemente: The Passion and Grace of Baseball's Last Hero" by David Maraniss. The group will discuss the biography of a sports icon, who was an even greater humanitarian, during a meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on April 14. Everyone is invited to join the discussion.
For May 13, the book club will be reading "Parkland: Birth of a Movement" by Dave Cullen. The June 9 title will be "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson. The Book Club is sponsored by Friends of Cottage Grove Library. More information is available at https:/libraryfriendscgwi.org/ and by calling (608) 839-5741.
