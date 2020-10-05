As the Monona Farmer’s Market comes to a close this month, market committee members say turnout was favorable this year despite COVID-19.
Committee member Claudia Vlisides said the market averaged anywhere between 1,400 and 1,500 visitors every Sunday since it opened in May. She said these figures are very similar to pre-COVID attendance numbers. Visitor numbers were easier to track this year, as the market only offered one entrance instead of its normal two in an effort to manage the spread of COVID-19.
The Market's COVID-19 precautions are based on guidelines from UW-Extension out of Waukesha, Vlisides said. In addition to minimizing entrance points, the market also instituted a one-way walk path around the park, eliminated samples, and required masks for patrons and vendors.
Another major change for the market this year was the removal of its live music performances. While many expected this may hurt attendance and sales, Vlisides said it might have done the opposite. Because there was no live music, everyone who attended was there solely to buy from vendors, Vlisides explained.
Chippy’s Popcorn Creations, a vendor at the Monona Farmer’s Market for the past 11 years, said the market helped them make up for other COVID-19 related financial losses this season.
“This year, all of our festivals have been cancelled, so we are extremely thankful for the steady circuit of farmer’s markets we have built up over the years. “We are especially grateful for the Monona market team,” said Linda Chipman, owner of Chippy’s Popcorn Creations. “We are thankful to be healthy and open for business. We are thankful to all the people that have supported the local markets and have helped businesses like ours keep operating through a season of cancellations."
The last day of the Monona Farmer’s Market this season is Sunday, Oct. 25. The market is held at Ahuska Park in Monona and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
