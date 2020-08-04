With the completion of the Madison United Rugby clubhouse at Bakken Park only a few months away, the rugby organization is forming an operations committee to finalize the operations concepts and business plan outline for the clubhouse.
“As we form this committee, we are looking to include input from the Cottage Grove community at large as well as the business community,” said Jeremy Holiday, Madison United Rugby president. “We recognize the primary users of the facility, outside of our member teams, will be people and businesses in Cottage Grove, and we want to have their input as we give final shape to how the new clubhouse will operate.”
Anyone interested should contact Holiday at murboardpresident@gmail.com.
