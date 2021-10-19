Man arrested on Cottage Grove Road for eighth offense OWI

A Dane County Sheriff's deputy took a man into custody on Cottage Grove Road early Tuesday morning.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:28 a.m. after witnessing a driver "continually deviating within its line of travel" near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Acewood Boulevard, a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported.
That driver was subsequently identified as Lamont L. Weber, age 55. Weber was then arrested on tentative charges of eighth offense operating while intoxicated (OWI).
He was booked into the Dane County Jail, held on a felony OWI charge.