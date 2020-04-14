McFarland, Monona and Cottage Grove, as well as the school districts, will welcome new faces when they have organizational meetings later this spring, now that all votes for the Tuesday, April 7, spring election have been tallied.
Local clerks counted the last of the ballots Monday, April 13, the final date to receive mail-in absentee ballots. The deadline was extended as the result of lawsuits filed to delay the election due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Monona
Two incumbents, Molly Grupe and Jennifer Kuhr, won election as did newcomer Kristie Schilling.
Vote totals showed Kuhr with 2,313 votes, Grupe with 2,282 and Schilling with 1,935.
Chris Henderson finished in fourth place with 1,557 votes. There were 31 write-ins.
Municipal Judge Michael Finley ran unopposed and picked up 2,223 votes.
City Clerk Joan Andrusz said voter turnout was 63.5 percent.
Cottage Grove
Three candidates, including two incumbents, filed for three positions on the Cottage Grove Village Board.
Incumbent Melissa Ratcliff picked up 1,460 votes, newcomer Paul VanderVelde had 1,340, and incumbent Troy Allen collected 1,276. There were 37 write-ins.
Incumbent Judge Mark Hepfinger won another term, defeating Trustee Jon Russell 1,121 to 801.
McFarland
Four candidates sought three spots on the McFarland Village Board.
Winning a two-year term on the board are Carolyn Clow with 2,002 votes, Michael Flaherty with 1,803 and Justin Rupert with 1,336.
Alyssa Charlesworth finished in fourth place with 1,321 votes.
Incumbent Randi Othrow ran unopposed for another four-year term as municipal judge and picked up 2,335 votes.
Town of Blooming Grove
Incumbent Supervisors Dan Larson (315 votes) and Jeff Teuscher (320) were unopposed for a pair of two-year terms on the town board.
Town of Cottage Grove
Incumbent Supervisors Kristi Williams (1,000 votes) and Mike DuPlayee (852) were unopposed for a pair of two-year terms on the town board.
McFarland School Board
Craig Howery ran unopposed for a three-year term. He gathered 3,422 votes.
Monona Grove School Board
Four candidates sought three spots on the board.
Incumbent Susan Fox (4,405 votes) and newcomer Elizabeth Cook (3,939) will each serve a three-year term. Incumbent Loreen Gage 3,715) will serve a one-year term.
Coming in fourth place was newcomer Chris Bondurant with 2,298 votes.
Dane County Board of Supervisors
Local districts had uncontested races.
Blaire Adkins, Madison, was unopposed for the District 16 seat. Sarah Smith, Monona, ran for the District 24 seat. Supervisors Patrick Miles, McFarland, and Melissa Ratcliff, Cottage Grove, represent Districts 34 and 36, respectively.
Presidential Preference
Joe Biden won on the Democratic side, and President Donald Trump won on the Republican side of the primary.
Supreme Court
Incumbent Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, North Prairie, lost to challenger Jill J. Karofsky, Madison, for a 10-year term.
Court of Appeals, District 4
Incumbent Judge Rachel A. Graham was unopposed for a six-year term.
Dane County Circuit Court, Branch 7
Incumbent Judge William E. Hanrahan was unopposed for a six-year term.
