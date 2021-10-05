City looks toward change in review of police procedure

The number of Monona police procedures requiring review and approval from the city council could soon narrow.
City council members have had discussions in recent weeks on which specific police department policies should require council approval for changes or updates.
The dialogue dates back to last summer, when city council members adopted a resolution in response to the June 2, 2020 detainment of Keonte Furge by Monona police.
Furge, a Black male, was at a home on Arrowhead Drive when a 911 call came in from a neighbor, stating they saw someone sitting on the steps of the home, which had previously been vacant.
Monona police then detained Furge inside the home, though Furge was at the residence legally.
Two weeks later, the city council adopted resolution 20-6-2419, stating that the council is committed to five action steps in response to Furge’s detainment, one of those being to “review Monona Police Department organizational policies, procedures, and training methods, including, but not limited to, use of body cameras, use of force, and de-escalation practices.”
Now, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin said the verbiage of that resolution could have unintended outcomes.
“This is in an effort to clarify a previous resolution that the council made last year, which in essence, I don’t think was the intended purpose [but]... sort of bound the police department to have all of its policies and related procedures to be reviewed… by council,” Chaney Austin said.
The chief said narrowing down the list of policies that city council is required to review will offer the department “a bit more leeway in focusing on those specific policies that… the public expects the council to weigh in on.”
The city council would continue to review policies on citizen complaints, vehicle pursuits, use of force, operation of emergency vehicles, mobile-AV recordings, rendering medical aid and K9 policies.
Chaney Austin said all other police procedures and policies would be reviewed and amended internally within the department, though citizens will still have a right to request that city council review any police policy.
“There will be opportunities for the public who have concerns or want certain policies to be brought by or reviewed by council, that ability is still there,” he said.
City alders have yet to take a vote on the change, but will discuss it again at an Oct. 18 city council meeting.