Cottage Grove home talent: Dan Karlin-Kamin pitches a complete-game win against Rio, Mitch Kelsey walks to push across winning run against Montello

A walk by Mitch Kelsey scored Paul Patten in the 10th inning, giving the Fireman a 5-4 walk-off victory over Montello on Saturday, June 18.
After Montello scored a run in the third, the Granite Jaxx took a 2-0 lead off a solo homer from BJ Konkel. The Firemen tied the game at 2-2 in the seventh inning when Nick Herbig hit an RBI single to score Jacob Cates and Ryan Knudtson hit a sacrifice fly to score Dan Karlin-Kamin.
A scoreless eighth and ninth innings moved the game into extra innings. Montello (4-2) took advantage of two errors in the inning by the Firemen, taking a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the 10th inning.
With two outs, Paul Patten hit an RBI single to score Alan Myrold, cutting the lead to 4-3. A walk by Cates loaded the bases for Karlin-Kamin, who walked to bring in Derrick Rice, the tying run.
Kelsey then walked on four straight balls to bring in Patten and give the Firemen the 5-4 win.
Cottage Grove (5-3) travels to DeForest (6-2) at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
Cottage Grove 5, Montello 4 (10)
Montello 001 100 000 2 — 4 10 0
Cottage Grove 000 000 200 3 — 5 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CG: Gomez (9.2-9-4-1-6-3), Rice (W; 0.1-0-0-0-0-0); M: Morgan (L; 9.2-8-5-3-6-6), Schueler (0-0-0-0-0-2).
Leading hitters — CG: Cates 2x4, Patten 2x5, Kelsey 2x3; M: Konkel 2x5 (HR), Drews 2x5, Morgan 1x4.
Cottage Grove 10, Rio 3
Dan Karlin-Kamin pitched a complete game in a Cottage Grove home talent 10-3 win over the Rio Railmen on Friday, June 17.
Karlin-Kamin helped his own cause at the plate in the bottom of the second inning, hitting a double to score Mitch Kelsey. Karlin-Kamin would then score on a sacrifice fly by Alan Myrold, putting the Firemen up 2-0.
After Rio took a 3-2 lead in the top half of the third, Cottage Grove tied the game when Jacob Cates singled home Pete Strommen.
In the fifth, Nick Herbig hit a two-run single, scoring Strommen and Paul Patten. After Strommen hit a triple in the sixth, Patten drove him in with an RBI single, giving Cottage Grove a 6-3 lead.
Ryan Knudtson hit a single in the seventh to score Herbig. In the eighth, Patten hit a single to score Strommen. Patten and Cates then scored on an RBI single from Kelsey, extending the lead to 10-3.
Karlin-Kamin finished the game with 15 strikeouts, ending the ninth by striking out the side. Karlin-Kamin retired Rio (1-5) in order in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
Cottage Grove 10, Rio 3
Rio 003 000 000 — 3 6 0
CG 021 021 13X — 10 16
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CG: Karlin-Kamin (W; 9-6-3-0-15-1).
Leading hitters — CG: Strommen 4x5 (2 2B, 3B), Patten 3x5, Kelsey 2x4 (2B), Knudtson 2x4; R: Scott 1x4, Jenkins 1x3, Plenty 1x3.