Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) recently announced the 2020 WSMA Student Composition Project winners. Among the winners was Liam Kendziorski, a seventh-grade student at Glacial Drumlin School.
The winning students from across the state were recognized for outstanding achievement with their original musical work during a special awards program held virtually Saturday, April 4.
Kendziorski earned an honorable mention award in the piano solo category for middle school students. “Voyagers: The Journey Into the Unknown” is the title of his work Janet Heinemann is his teacher.
This year, a total of 113 submissions were received for the project with 97 submissions in the high school division (grades 9-12) and 16 in the middle school division (grades 5-8). Eleven submissions received honorable mention distinctions and 34 submissions received awards based on merit in 10 categories.
The Student Composition Project provides student composers the opportunity to receive feedback regarding the positive qualities of his or her piece as well as provide ways to improve as a composer in the future. Each submission is reviewed and receives a written critique by a professional composer. Reviewers determine awards and winners.
