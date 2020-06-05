Twelve-year-old Maxx Wandrey of Monona can’t do the things most people take for granted. It’s difficult for him to walk, brush his teeth eat and dress himself.
But, his mother is spearheading a fundraising drive with hopes of helping her son.
Kimberly Gorichanaz is trying to raise $17,000 to purchase a companion dog for Maxx through a group called 4 Paws for Ability ( https://4pawsforability.org/), which is one of few nonprofit organizations that trains dogs to assist children with disabilities.
Gorichanaz said more than $10,000 has been raised on a Facebook fundraiser page and a website called Mighty Cause. The actual cost to train the dog is $40,000, but 4 Paws for Ability requests its clients raise $17,000. Obtaining these animals may take up to two years after the money is collected.
Gorichanaz said the dog will not only serve as a companion but also provide other needs.
“If Maxx drops something, the dog can pick it up for him. The dog can help him with daily living things like taking off his socks, picking up things he drops and opening doors,” she said. “The dog will help him physically at all those levels. Of course, there is the emotional aspect. Most people like seeing dogs, and when he is out in the community with his dog, it might open the door for conversations that might not have happened.”
According to the 4 Paws for Ability website, dogs are also trained to turn lights on and off, summon a parent in the home, hit elevator buttons, open drawers and cabinets, and pull wheelchairs for short distances up ramps.
Gorichanaz said the dog would also help her son with his mobility when using a walker.
“He falls a lot, because he doesn’t have very good balance,” she said.
Cerebral palsy is an uncurable disorder caused by brain damage during pregnancy or soon after birth. A person with cerebral palsy may have difficulty with body movement, muscle control, muscle coordination, muscle tone, posture and balance. These symptoms may improve over time or get worse.
According to the Facebook fundraising page, when Maxx was born, he was not breathing and was hospitalized 10 days in the intensive care unit. During his six-month checkup, it was discovered Maxx was developmentally delayed.
Gorichanaz is also using another nonprofit called Funds2Org.com to raise additional money. This group collects new or used shoes from donors and provides them to developing countries where small entrepreneurs sell them. Funds2Org.com pays donors $1,000 for every 100 bags of shoes collected. Each must contain 25 pairs with the laces tied together.
A dropoff box is located at the Monona Public Library. The deadline to collect the 100 bags is July 9.
Maxx, who is being homeschooled by his mother, is optimistic on how well the fundraising has succeeded thus far.
“He’s very optimistic and very excited,” Gorichanaz said. “He is checking the Facebook fundraising every day.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/donate/486037505435940/ or www.mightycause.com/story/Maxxw.
