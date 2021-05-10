After nearly a year in the making, the Monona City Council has voted to approve an ad-hoc committee dedicated to racial equity.
A vote on the formation of an equity committee was delayed twice so far this year, with conversations on the topic dating back as early as June of last year.
On June 15, 2020, Monona city council members signed a commitment of action in response to the June 2 detainment of Keonte Furdge, a Black man, by Monona police.
Furdge was held by Monona police officers in a home on Arrowhead Drive after a neighbor reported seeing a burglar in the area. Furdge was at the residence legally.
The signed and adopted document pledged the council’s commitment to investigate the incident, review the city’s police procedure, and facilitate community-wide conversations on racial bias and the city’s role in addressing those biases.
Nine months after the commitment was signed, council members Nancy Moore and Doug Wood brought the idea of an ad-hoc diversity and equity committee to the council. It’s now been given the green light to move forward after a vote by the Monona City Council.
Mentored by the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, the ad-hoc committee will exist for a period of six months to determine if a permanent city equity committee is necessary.
The committee will consist of at least one city council member and seven to eight Monona residents that, as per the proposal, “shall be a diverse group in terms of race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability, or other historically marginalized or underserved groups.”
With 21 times more white individuals living in Monona than any other race, according to Data USA, some have questioned whether or not it’s plausible to obtain a satisfactory amount of diversity on the committee.
Jayson Chung, a Monona resident of Asian-American descent, said that without proper representation, formation of the committee may appear disingenuous.
“I think we need to have a very focused set of expectations if such a committee were set up and I don’t think we’re there yet,” Chung said at a council meeting last month. “I think representation comes first, and if we move ahead without that, it’s just not headed in the right direction.”
Mayor Mary O’Connor, whose job it is to appoint individuals to the committee, said if there isn’t a sufficient number of applicants of color, the application process will remain open until a properly diverse group can be attained.
An assessment report on racial equity in Monona done by representatives at the Nehemiah Center may be one topic of conversation for the committee.
According to Karen Reece, vice president of research and education at Nehemiah, the report found that Monona residents feel as though city leadership is not aligned on where the city is as a whole on racial equity, or what the right path is to achieve city-wide racial equity.
Residents surveyed for the report also expressed that the city has been “continuing to operate in a reactive manner to racist issues,” and that there appears to be a “general defensiveness around the implication that decisions made during the high-profile police interactions were influenced by race.”
Reece suggested taking a closer look at the current search for a new police chief in Monona as an opportune way to show a united front on issues of racial equity across the city.
“So many people mentioned policing while we were looking in general at the city, so there’s definitely work to be done to be sure that we’re addressing [those] issues,” Reece said. “I think we’re on the right track in the way that conversations are going regarding hiring the police chief, but we have to make sure that all throughout this process we are keeping the community engaged and making sure we’re moving forward in those areas.”
Applications to serve on the ad-hoc committee are available on the city’s website. The application period will close on May 26.
