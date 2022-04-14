Monona Grove boys tennis sweeps Oshkosh Quad

Finally getting its season underway, the Monona Grove boys tennis team showed no rust on Saturday, April 9 as the Silver Eagles swept Oshkosh North and Howards Grove at the Oshkosh Quad.
Monona Grove 7, Oshkosh North 0
At No. 1 singles, Chase Lindwall, returning to the lineup after qualifying for state last season, defeated (6-0, 6-0) Makylar Larson. Owen Dziedzic, last year’s No. 4 singles player, won (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2 singles over Brannick Larson.
“They got the first match out of the way and we should be primed for the season,” said Monona Grove head coach Charles Pyng.
Carter Ryan, who played doubles last season, won (6-1, 6-3) over Erik Duran-Cachu at No. 3 singles.
“Switching from doubles to singles is a completely different mindset. Carter did really well, he was patient, opportunistic and he came to the net when he had to,” said Pyng.
At No. 4 singles, Joseph Binzley defeated Payton Rockteschel (6-1, 6-0). At No. 1 doubles, Bode Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe returned to the lineup after playing doubles last season, defeating (6-2, 6-1) Anjal Adhikari and Saksham Dhirar.
Dillon O’Brien and Connor Davis won (6-0, 6-0) over Antoine Davis and Poquette Gavin at No. 2 doubles. Jason Mennenga and Nathaniel Posset won (6-3, 6-1) No. 3 doubles over Mirlind Agaj and David Tjugum.
“They’ve taken advice well. That’s one thing you want to do is tell them all these different things, implement what you told them and they did a good job of doing that,” said Pyng.
Monona Grove 7, Howards Grove 0
Chase Lindwall won (6-1, 6-0) at No. 1 singles over Lucas Sorenson. At No. 2 singles, Owen Dziedzic defeated (6-0, 6-0) Tyler Sorenson.
No. 3 singles was won (6-0, 6-0) by Carter Ryan over Aiden Elias. Joseph Binzley claimed No. 4 singles (6-1, 6-0) over Elijah Horn.
At No. 1 doubles, Bode Kroll and Lincoln Metcalfe won (6-1, 6-2) over Drew Loomis and Brock Roehrborn. No. 2 doubles was claimed by Dillon O’Brien and Connor Davis over (6-1, 6-4) Carter Maranell and Nate Rosenthal. Jason Mennenga and Nathaniel Posset won (6-0, 6-1) against Valor Yost and Thaqif Radzal.