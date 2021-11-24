Christmas in the Grove approaches

After a cancelled festival last year, Christmas in the Grove is back this winter for some “good old-fashioned holiday cheer.”
Christmas in the Grove festivities will run from Thursday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 5 in the village.
Britt Leach, the executive director of the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, said that after the annual festival weekend had to be cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, this year’s return to festival activities is exciting.
“It brings that nostalgic feel of a small town, and just to be able to be outside and come together as a community,” is significant, Leach said.
Leach said that the chamber received an “outpouring response” of support from community members and local businesses for bringing back Christmas in the Grove festivities this year.
This year’s festival will take one tradition established during the 2020 pandemic holiday season. That’s the Light Up the Grove holiday decorating contest, running from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, where families can check out local holiday lights.
Christmas in the Grove will kick off with the decorating contest on Thursday, Dec. 2, and get into full swing on Friday, Dec. 3 with visits with Santa Claus at Monona Bank, 341 West Cottage Grove Road from 3:30-6 p.m. Families will have the chance to get their picture taken and visit with Santa before the parade.
Then, the Holiday Parade of Lights will kick off from Cottage Grove Elementary, 470 N. Main Street at 7 p.m. Leach said the parade will be led off by Cottage Grove Police Chief David Layber, and feature floats and marching members from various local groups.
The parade will wrap up for a tree-lighting outside the Bank of Sun Prairie, 419 W. Cottage Grove Road.
This year’s holiday tree, Leach said, is a special tree. It was planted and purchased by the Cottage Grove Lions Club, to be used for a tree lighting each year. After Cottage Grove’s previous tree was taken down, and Christmas in the Grove used a temporary tree for a few years, this donation was special.
Leach said that while the tree is not fully-grown yet, families will have the chance to “watch the tree grow as your child grows year to year.” It’s a great chance to take a photo of the family in front of the tree every year, and watch them grow up, Leach added.
It’s “magical in the sense that it will grow, and it was donated,” Leach said.
Another new tradition for Christmas in the Grove, Leach said, is the ability to decorate ornaments to be placed on the Cottage Grove holiday tree. The chamber and the Cottage Grove Community Foundation are hosting a fundraiser, where families can decorate an ornament to go on the tree all December long. Proceeds from the fundraiser will stay in the community.
Following the tree-lighting, families can visit the various businesses in Market Place Shopping Center, and receive a piece of chocolate at every stop.
It’s “Another way for people to gather around that evening together in one space, and get a hot chocolate and mingle and talk,” Leach said.
Leach added that this year’s activities will largely take place outdoors, to mitigate any potential COVID-19 risks and make families feel secure.
Other holiday-related events are happening Dec. 3-5 in Cottage Grove.
There will be a Breakfast with Santa at New Life Church, 7564 Cottage Grove Road on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8:30-11 a.m. featuring photos with Santa, a petting stable, a gently used boutique to shop and breakfast.
Or visit the Christmas in the Grove Craft Fair at Glacial Drumlin School 801 Damascus Trail, on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 am. to 3 p.m.
All in all, Christmas in the Grove is a great opportunity to spread holiday spirit locally, build community locally and find some joy following a hard year and a half, Leach added.
“It’s a great community event. It’s a way for all of us to come together. It’s just a fun exciting thing for the kiddos” and adults, Leach said.