A handgun and seven key fobs were recovered after three teens were arrested Thursday, April 9, after crashing a stolen car into an unmarked police car near the intersection of Atwood Avenue and Walter Street in Madison.
The Madison Police Department Central District Community Police Team was attempting to stop the stolen car and was assisted in the apprehensions by members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.
Around 9 a.m., suspects from the same stolen car burglarized a home on Dolomite Lane.
The arrested teens are all males. Investigations into their criminal activities are ongoing.
