STATE GYMNASTICS

Mya Tweedy eighth at state, medals on the balance beam

  • Updated

Sophomore Mya Tweedy capped off the Monona Grove gymnastics season with an eighth-place finish, including a medal finish on the beam, at the Division 2 WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament on Friday, March 4 at Wisconsin Rapids High School.

“My main goal was to enjoy my time and experience while at state. I was absolutely elated when I found out I had medaled, and it felt good to know that all of my work over the season had a good, purposeful outcome,” said Tweedy.

On the balance beam, Tweedy scored a sixth-place finish with a score of 9.283, earning a medal.

Mya Tweedy beam
Monona Grove sophomore Mya Tweedy performs on the balance beam at the Division 2 WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament. Tweedy finished sixth to earn a medal. 

“She stuck her balance beam routine and was just really calm and composed the whole time, which helped her focus. She just nailed all of the skills that she’s been working on all season,” said Monona Grove co-coach Jane McCurry.

On the uneven bars, Tweedy scored an 8.900, earning a seventh-place finish.

Mya Tweedy
Sophomore Mya Tweedy swings on the uneven bars at the WIAA Division 2 State Gymnastics Tournament. 

“It was her first event and there were some meet nerves that came into it, but she was able to compose herself and put out a great routine, which was really impressive since she is a younger athlete in her first time at the state meet. We’re just super proud of her,” said McCurry.

Tweedy took 16th on the vault with a score of 8.767. On the floor exercises, Tweedy scored a 9.067.

“During practice, I do my best to rotate between high difficulty practices and lower, to avoid stress injuries and improve the quality of my practices. I don’t do all of my events in one day, but I’ll usually try to get to three of the four,” said Tweedy. “I tend to work through multiple repetitions of each of the skills of my routine, and then do full routines, or just dance throughs to get through the rhythm of the routine or event.”

Many of Tweedy’s teammates, friends and family members made the trip up to Wisconsin Rapids to watch her performance.

“They definitely help me get out of my super-serious mindset to help me loosen up for the competition and boost my confidence a ton,” said Tweedy.

Cassi Hansen of Nicolet won individual state at Division 2 with a score of 36.566.

