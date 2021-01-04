The Cottage Grove Community Book Club begins a new year of reading on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. discussing "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett.
New members are encouraged to join the group, which will continue to meet virtually in 2021. The Feb. 10 title is a classic book by Betty Smith, "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn." On March 10, the book club will discuss "How the Penguins Saved Veronica" by Hazel Prior.
The book club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. For more information and the to receive the full 2021 Book Club list, call (608) 839-5741 or visit the Friends of Cottage Grove Community Library website, https://libraryfriendscgwi.org/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.