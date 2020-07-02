Although the Monona Public Library is open for limited hours, its program continue to be offered online.
Upcoming events include:
– Craft Camp Demo & Do: Geared for ages 3-8, this is an 30-45 minute craft and creation activity. Register online at mymonona.com/131/Library. A list of materials needed to prepare will be available at registration. Materials are also available through library curbside pickup. The activity jars theme will be held at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, July 16, and the papercrafts theme will begin at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, July 23.
– Stem Your Imagination at Home is designed for children 8-15. The Library will provide most of the materials needed for these programs, using the curbside pickup process. Registration is required one week in advance at mymonona.com/131/Library. Imagine Your Flight will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, and Imagine Your Armor will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3.
– The Dungeons & Dragons virtual program for children 10-17 will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Advance registration is required at mymonona.com/131/Library.
