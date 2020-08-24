To the editor,
With the popcorn popped and buttered, and with some cold drinks at the ready, my wife and I had settled in to watch the Democratic convention. Later, to enjoy some memorable one-liners. The first, actually, offered almost immediately by Judy herself, before the festivities began.
She proposed a bet: “I’ll wager a dollar that, in the next few days, we’ll hear more about Bo Biden than Hunter Biden.” OK, but I’m no common fool. I’m uncommon, so I accepted, but I talked her down to 50 cents. Anyway …
I thought that Julia Louis-Dreyfus, acting at times as the viewers’ guide/hostess, stole the show – and then some – with her one-liners. For example, she noted that people who wanted to make sure that they are registered to vote should text “vote” at “30330.” “Because, as we all know, it's the year that Trump will release his tax returns.” And, she added, “There’s even an easier way to keep that number in mind. Simply remember: “Person/woman/man/camera/TV/30330.” Adding, with a slight shrug, “See? Anyone can do it.”
By the way, as well-run as that Dem confab was, there was a faux pas on the last day – The “We, the People” Day – when it would be vital to hear from everyone, of every imaginable American stripe, by way of an endorsing of Mr. Biden.
But my credulity in the honesty of that exercise was challenged in a snippet wherein a very young kid was asked by a patriot of ripe years, “What characteristics do you look for in a president?” and the boy answered in, perhaps, a not-so-very-spontaneous-way, on tape. He said something about caring, if I remember rightly. Very good. Exactly right. Although he should have said, “magnanimity.”
Anyway, I was then reminded of Trump, who himself, only a few months earlier, had learned a new word: “reciprocal.” And he needed to unveil it: to show it off. Do you remember? Regarding a report of his foreign trade policy, soon to be championed, one that would be “fair and reciprocal,” then indicating its meaning/use, after looking it up, and finding out its phonetics as well. “Fair and reciprocal.” And he even indicated that it was then "my favorite word!”
Anyway, I digress. So back to that kid. As I now seek to improve his TV schtick, albeit in retrospect. He would now be asked:
“Now, Johnny, do you agree with your much younger sister that the ennui lately exhibited by the domestic electorate now reflects widespread epistemic confusion that indicates a stochastic possibility of an inflection point, indicative of a paradigm shift, characteristic of our lately-emergent cultural milieu?”
To which Johnny would reply, “Exactly so. But, of course, like Senator Warren, our perspicacious, compassionate candidate, Joseph Biden, has a plan for that.”
“Go, Johnny, Go! Johnny, be good!”
Oh, well, sometimes even the best-laid oratorical plans of mice and men and libs sometimes goes awry. And inevitably we snowflakes, um, over-step.
Dick Behling
Cottage Grove
