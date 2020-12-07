The City of Monona has been named a 2020 Climate Champion by the Dane County Office of Energy and Climate Change.
In a Dec. 3 media release, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a list of 25 county businesses and local governments selected for the title.
“Climate change is a big global challenge, but these awardees illustrate how entities are acting locally, right here in Dane County, to do their part,” Parisi said. “I’m excited to recognize this year’s Climate Champions, they are the first in what I hope will be a long line of local champions for our community.”
The Climate Champion program was launched in early 2020 by the Energy and Climate Department as part of the county’s Climate Action Plan, a program aimed at recognizing local entities making positive progress in addressing climate change.
With a four star ranking being the highest tier in the climate program, Monona was named a three star champion for clean water practices.
According to Monona City Administrator Bryan Gadow, enhancing water resources has been a focus in the city for several years now.
Under the direction of Mayor O’Connor, the Monona City Council and Public Works Department, Monona has invested significant funds to update the city’s stormwater infrastructure.
These efforts have significantly improved the quality of Monona’s drinking water, as well as Lake Monona and the Yahara River, Gadow said.
“Our healthy water resources are of the utmost importance to the local economy and the community’s overall wellbeing,” Gadow explained. “A deserved thank you goes out to the Public Works and Utilities Department for their tireless work to maintain and improve the city’s water distribution, sanitary systems, and stormwater runoff.”
Mayor O'Connor said she is excited to see the city’s clean water efforts making positive change across the county.
"I’m excited that Monona has been named a Dane County Three Star Water Champion in recognition of our water conservation and salt wise practices,” O’Connor said. “Providing clean and safe water for our residents as well as cleaning up our local waterways are two of the city’s major priorities.”
