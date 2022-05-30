 Skip to main content
MONONA GROVE BOYS TENNIS

Chase Lindwall qualifies for state; rest of Monona Grove boys tennis team finishes season at sub-sectionals

  • Updated

Senior Chase Lindwall qualified for the 2022 WIAA Boys Tennis State Individual Championship with a second-place finish at the No. 1 singles flight at the Big Foot Sectional on Wednesday, May 25.

Lindwall swept Tobias Candido of Elkhorn with a (6-0, 6-0) victory in his first match. Lindwall defeated Logan Longhenry of Big Foot (6-2, 6-2) in the semifinals. In the championship match, Lindwall lost (6-2, 6-1) to Ethan Yu of Madison West.

The state tennis tournament will be held at Nielsen Stadium in Madison. Matches begin on Thursday, June 2 and wrap up on Saturday, June 4.

Lindwall (21-3) is ranked 12th and will compete against Vincent Young of Holmen (13-7) in his opening match at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Madison Memorial Sub-Sectional

Senior Chase Lindwall advanced to sectionals, while Monona Grove boys tennis team ended its season overall, at the Madison Memorial Sub-Sectional on Monday, May 23.

Lindwall advanced with a (6-0, 6-0) victory over Lee Feldhausen of Madison La Follette at the No. 1 singles.

Senior Owen Dziedzic won (6-2, 6-1) over Cash Kujak of McFarland at No. 2 singles. Dziedzic was eliminated with a (6-0, 6-1) loss to Everett Reid of Madison West in the semifinals.

Freshman AJ Nelson won (6-4, 6-3) against Nolan Hegge of Madison La Follette at No. 3 singles. Nelson was eliminated in the semifinals with a (6-0, 6-0) loss to Patrick Yu of Madison Memorial.

Junior John Rathgeber won his opening match (6-3, 6-1) against Joe Bakalars of Verona at No. 4 singles. Rathgeber was eliminated in the semifinals with a (6-3, 6-4) loss to Tommy Spelsberg of Madison Memorial.

At No. 1 doubles, seniors Carter Ryan and Joseph Binzley lost (6-0, 6-0) to Joey Kaji and Mason Dean of Madison West. Junior Bode Kroll and sophomore Lincoln Metcalfe fell (6-0, 7-5) to Kyle Helmenstine and Owen Parker of Sun Prairie at No. 2 doubles. Senior Ben Auby and junior Dillon O’Brien lost (6-2, 6-0) to Ethan Triebel and Christian Evenson of Sun Prairie at No. 3 doubles.

Chase Lindwall, Owen Dziedzic, Carter Ryan, Joseph Binzley and Ben Auby will graduate from the Monona Grove boys tennis team after the spring season.

