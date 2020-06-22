Several area police units converged on the Beltline over the Yahara River Saturday, June 20, working to save a woman who jumped into the river.
The woman, 30, was rescued, taken to shore and admitted to a hospital for mental health issues.
A Monona police officer was patrolling the area about 1:16 a.m. when he saw a vehicle on the eastbound right hand shoulder on top of the bridge.
Believing the vehicle was disabled, he stopped to render assistance. As he approached, the woman told him to stay away, as she wanted to jump into the river.
Additional units were called and the eastbound lanes were closed. After about 45 minutes of trying to negotiate with her, she jumped into the river. She was quickly rescued by a Madison fire boat and taken to shore.
She was transferred to an ambulance and transported to a local hospital. Despite dropping about 25 feet to the water, the woman did not sustain any serious physical injuries. She agreed to self-admit for mental health treatment.
Monona Police and Fire Departments were assisted by the Town of Madison police, Madison police and a Madison police negotiator, McFarland fire marine unit, and the Madison fire marine unit.
